A situation is being highlighted regarding Wildflower Park that the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago and the Minister of Agriculture must make a public statement on.
When Phillip Alexander first highlighted the issue with Wildflower Park, it was regarding signs that were erected, purportedly by the Horticulture Division, basically restricting the use of the park and thereby making it difficult for the owners of the park i.e. the taxpayers of this country, to be able to use the park.
In addition to the signs there appeared to be the erection of a security camera which was being powered by a nearby private residence and there were private security guards chasing citizens and attempting to prevent citizens from utilising the park.
What is noteworthy is that none of the restrictions being enforced at Wildflower Park are being enforced at the Queen’s Park Savannah or the Botanical Gardens.
After Mr Alexander highlighted the issue and filed a freedom of information request to get to the bottom of these nefarious activities occurring at Wildflower Park which from all appearances suggests that a few wealthy citizens are attempting to restrict the use of a public park by the average taxpaying citizen, last week the signs were changed, again purportedly by the Horticulture Division, with a warning sign advising that Wildflower Park is being treated wit pesticides.
So the Prime Minister or Minister of Agriculture must answer these following questions:
1. Why is a public park owned by the taxpayers of this country being treated with pesticides which can cause harm to animals and citizens utilising the park?
2. What pests in particular is Wildflower Park currently afflicted with that requires the use of toxic pesticides?
3. Given their proximity to Wildflower Park, why isn’t the Queen’s Park Savannah and Botanical Gardens also treated with pesticides to prevent the migration of whatever pests exist in Wildflower Park to those parks?
4. Why is a security camera in Wildflower Park being powered by a private residence and who authorised this arrangement?
5. Why was a private security firm telling taxpayers they cannot utilise Wildflower Park?
The situation with Wildflower Park is setting an extremely dangerous precedent as it appears to be a naked attempt by a few wealthy citizens to return this country to the days of colonialism where persons, although being born and bred citizens, were not allowed to frequent certain places even if said places are owned by the taxpayer.
The situation is even more concerning when it appears that the Horticulture Division, a body funded by taxpayers, appears to have been hijacked by a few wealthy citizens.
When a public entity such as the Horticulture Division can be so controlled and manipulated to do the bidding of a few wealthy persons, is it any wonder why the international corruption index rating of Trinidad and Tobago remains so exceedingly high?
In Trinidad and Tobago it appears that money talks and fairness, ethics and integrity walks.
The Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture owe the taxpayers of this country, the owners of Wildflower Park and all public parks an explanation!