Questions for Children’s Authority over boys’ deaths

IN the wake of the deaths of Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt, we are now faced with the deaths of two teenage boys, Antonio Francois and Simeon Daniel.
In my opinion, the people of this country cannot be thrown down any further down the spiral of the Black Hole that we are currently in. How long again before we reach the singularity (point of no return).
First of all, I would like to know what is the Children’s Authority’s policy on corporal punishment: licks or no licks?
We should also note there are no longer institutions for underage criminals in the country; all are lumped together under the Children’s Authority and treated the same. Young criminals and bad-attitude boys are given the same treatment.
Did the Authority call for the police when the boys escaped? Yes or no? Remember these are children who lack love and care, not criminals.
Why would children run away from care and protection that they are purported to receive at the Authority; it doesn’t make sense.
The boys in their last communication with their loved ones complained about abuse and bad treatment, even late meals, meaning that they were hungry a lot of the time.
The director said they were aware of the escape plot by the five boys and brought them in after Thursday night sometime for “counselling and reassurance”.
Did this counselling involve licks or not? Just asking as a concerned citizen. Again, did the Authority call the police on the boys?
The public is now left to speculate as to what really happened when they caught up with the boys.
They say that the boys were killed in a crossfire. A crossfire between who and who?
The facts are the protective services are not protecting us and all the institutional pillars of our society are failing or showing cracks of failure.
The Judiciary is struggling with patchwork laws and amendments,
Health is struggling under the hardest-working Health Minister ever, go figure.
Corruption is rampant in the country, both public and private. It seems our only concern is to keep the deficit where it is even if we have to keep borrowing or burrowing.
Balancing a national budget is not providing for the generations to come, as the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) is not infinite. Some people have to take off their blinders and see the reality our country is facing.
So the Children’s Authority is given the okay to investigate itself. Let’s not forget the orphanage scandal, where the orphanage findings were vastly different from the reality. When are we going to get a proper independent investigation into this matter, in as short a time as possible?
Joel Quintal
San Fernando