Questions for Dr Hinds

One of my hobbies is doing statistical analyses of various aspects of populations. For instance, for many countries, the ratio of electorate to population is around 2:3. I’ve also looked at deaths per year (and, if necessary, per month or day) in various countries and studied how they fluctuate.
Naturally, I’ve done this sort of analysis for Trinidad and Tobago. For example, the number of deaths for the last four years are as follows (to the nearest 100), with the deaths per month in brackets:
2017—11500 (958)
2018—11900 (991)
2019—12700 (1058)
2020—12100 (1008)
Interestingly, the deaths for 2020 are significantly less than 2019.
Now, here are some stats on deaths in T&T for 2021: Jan-1020, Feb-900, Mar-1100, Apr-1080. The average per month for these four months is 1025 and the average per day is 34.
However, deaths for May jumped to 1,400, at least 300 more than any other month in this or previous years, with a daily average of 45.
We’ve all grown accustomed to Dr Avery Hinds showing us his graphs and his explanations of what they mean. For that, we thank him. Now I ask, can he offer an explanation of this dramatic increase in deaths for May 2021?
Also, can he tell us the cycle threshold (CT) value being used for PCR tests in T&T? I’ve tried to find out, for some research I’m doing, but it’s like I’m asking about some highly-guarded state secret. I expect it would be somewhere between 35 and 45 but would like to know for sure.
Noel Kalicharan
via e-mail