Questions for Immigration, national security

I have just completed reading a text entitled Why Should We Be Called ‘Coolies’? by Dr Radica Mahase. It is based on her PhD thesis and was first published in 2020.

And after reading and digesting the historical hatred and bigotry heaped upon our East Indian forefathers, I regained the inner strength from Dr Mahase’s text to say now that I fully support Kamla Persad-Bissessar for putting Camille Robinson-Regis in her place for attempting to belittle and shame the East Indian name bestowed upon her by culture and heritage—especially when she, Camille Robinson-Regis, still holds on to her “slave name”.