Questions for Immigration, national security

On Monday evening I flew into Piarco on a CAL flight from Orlando, Florida.
1. At passport control, there were only TWO Immigration officers serving all the T&T and Caricom citizens. TWO!!
Why can’t Immigration roster staff to ensure sufficient support when flights arrive? It is not rocket science.
And there were at least three supervisors wandering around instead of serving customers.
2. What happened to the automated passport reader machines that were installed with such fanfare in 2018? Where did those go? Taxpayer money down the drain again? Who is being held accountable for that complete waste of money?
I look forward to your response.
Lara Quentrall-Thomas
chairman
Regency Recruitment
and Resources Ltd