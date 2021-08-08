I read in the Express last Friday that doctors representing a group of internationally affiliated organisations wrote to the Health Minister advocating the use of the drug Ivermectin to decrease the Covid-19 death rate.
Mr Deyalsingh’s response to the Express was that Ivermectin is not approved for treatment of Covid as there is no physical evidence that supports the use of this drug at this point in time.
The letter further stated that with the reopening of the economy comes an increased likelihood of viral transmission and that new variants are a concern for many, especially because the Covid vaccines may not be effective against the variants.
The doctors further stated that to help control the current pandemic, effective treatment must involve treating at the earliest signs of symptoms, and/or a positive test result, in order to prevent deterioration and need for hospitalisation .
They further stated that their organisations over the past four months have been working together with the Frontline Covid Critical Care Alliance and affiliated organisations to encourage governments around the world to adopt repurposed existing drugs for the early treatment of Covid-19 as Ivermectin is a safe as it has been used for nearly 40 years to treat parasitic infections and that new evidence shows it has potent antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties as well.
The doctors further stated that E-BCM Ltd’s comprehensive meta-analysis, now published in the American Journal of Therapeutics, showed that “moderate certainty evidence” pointed to a substantial reduction in Covid-19 related deaths with the use of Ivermectin as a frontline therapy. Ivermectin was also recommended as an early-out patient treatment and for later phase as a hospital patient, and also that Vitamin D should be given.
It was also stated that stories of Ivermectin’s ability to beat Covid-19 can be found in many parts of the world including the Dominican Republic, Peru, Zimbabwe and South Africa and other African countries.
My questions to Mr Deyalsingh, our Chief Medical Officer and Dr Trotman are:
1. Who is responsible for the approval of the drugs that treat Covid-19 in T&T and why haven’t they approved Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin?
2. If there is no physical evidence that Mr Deyalsingh knows of, have our doctors and scientists been reviewing and testing these drugs to see if they work–because I have read about the effectiveness of both drugs many months now?
3. Why did a doctor from the team come on our TV and say that the public should not use Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin? Please give us a reason.
4. Did the Government sign away the rights to use any other drug but the vaccine?
One would think that with the urgency of the matter that research should have been conducted on these two drugs by our doctors and scientists as anything that could save even one life would be a blessing.
I have read of a case in New York, USA where a family had to petition the court to give their dying relative Ivermectin and she eventually survived.
Mr Deyalsingh–the people want proper answers now.