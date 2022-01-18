This is an open letter to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.

Mr Al-Rawi, while it is commendable that you had somewhat of an epiphany on Old Year’s Night and awoke on New Year’s Day determined to address the nuisance and dangers of the fireworks menace, any attempt to do so while continuing to ignore the general and widespread nuisance that is noise pollution is disrespectful and without merit.

Be reminded, sir, that you are the “guardian of the public interest”, yet you seem to be consistently ignoring the numerous letters and complaints by citizens on this issue. Why is that, sir?

The police are not dealing with this problem. Furthermore, in some cases the police may even be misleading the public to believe a law on our books which states “Creating a public nuisance” needs a decibel meter to be enforced. It would be very helpful if you could publicly interpret this mysterious law, and make any necessary changes in the public’s interest.

Mr Jacob, sir, could you possibly explain to the citizens of this country why the police have never enforced this said law? Are you aware that noise pollution is a widespread nuisance? Are you also aware that a lot of this so-called music residents are being forced to endure on a daily basis contains obscene lyrics?

I am also curious—as I read the recent health regulations regarding the opening of rivers, streams, etc—about whether the police officers who would be ensuring no loud music is played at rivers, etc, are the same officers who ignore these very noisy cars on our roadways daily. I would really appreciate if you could answer these questions publicly, sir.

I have to again register my disappointment at the media for its failure to ask these pertinent questions.

DF Redmond

Laventille

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Quell rampant crime monster

Quell rampant crime monster

It is no exaggeration to say that there is now no guaranteed safe place in Trinidad and Tobago.

We have moved from the stage of being prisoners in our homes behind metal bars to being afraid to enjoy the beautiful outdoors and even to sleep, for fear that if crime comes knocking we may have no recourse but to cower and beg for our lives. The society is being overpowered by the force of the criminal will with insufficient resources to resist and break that power.

Yes we can

Yes we can

The famous astronomer Carl Sagan once wrote, “There are naïve questions, tedious questions, ill phrased questions... But every question is a cry to understand the world. There is no such thing as a dumb question.”

Stranger than fiction

Stranger than fiction

The Prime Minister’s announcement of the formation of a ­review committee regarding the horrifying death toll from Covid-19 is the latest signal that we keep going from calamity to calamity. The announcement appeared as front-page news in this newspaper above the highlight of a report inside that police officers had interviewed the Minister of Finance, in what is called the “­Pelican Probe”.

Balanced approach to our ‘freedom’

The call to ban fireworks completely is a marker of how one-dimensional politicians and some members of the public can be in their thinking.

Surely, fireworks can be a nuisance, and much more for those wanting to rest, animals becoming disoriented and damaging themselves, fires being sparked on houses, and other problems and inconveniences that a singular event can cause—much like the noise and traffic of Carnival or a big sporting event, inter alia.

Management of Covid in Tobago: the way forward

Management of Covid in Tobago: the way forward

While the number of cases of Covid-19 is significantly lower in Tobago than it is in ­Trini­dad, and infection numbers have lagged behind those of the bigger sister island, the death and infection picture in Tobago remains a cause for concern, as does the increased rate of infection, especially over the past eight months.

When will we stop wasting water?

Water continues to leak from WASA lines in many parts of Arima. Many of these leaks are older than seven months, where millions of gallons of valuable water are wasted away and no one in authority seems to care.