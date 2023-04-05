I am asking for the following information with regard to the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service.
1. How many fire stations are there in Trinidad and Tobago?
2. Names of the fire stations with zero functional fire tender.
3. Names of the fire stations with one functional fire tender.
4. Names of the fire stations with two functional fire tenders.
5. Names of the fire stations with three functional fire tenders.
6. Names of the fire stations with four and more fire tenders.
7. The required number of fire tenders to have a full complement for Trinidad and Tobago.
8. The number of functional fire tenders at Piarco International Airport.
9. The required number of fire tenders for Piarco International Airport, as per regulations.
10. The number of functional fire tenders at ANR Robinson International Airport.
11. The required number of fire tenders for the ANR Robinson International Airport, as per regulations.
12. On an annual basis, from 2010 to present, how many fire tenders were purchased?
13. What is the number of fire tenders to be considered as full complement for the fire stations at Roxborough, Mayaro and Penal?