As our politicians prepare for local government elections in a society so desperate for better governance and prosperity, it is essential that voters send a clarion call to all political leaders seeking their vote, that they would withhold voting until contenders agree to public debates on the salient issues which pinion citizens to recycling daily struggles. The dark days of electoral manipulation, usually by the incumbent, are duplicitous and insulting to the erudite, albeit overly tolerant society we are.
Let us be a civilised country with contenders respecting each other, whatever their political differences. Let voters’ question and cross-reference all contenders about their manifesto for improving our precipitously declining infrastructures. Let’s question the incumbent why they silently ignored the plight of motorists and commuters for so long and would they assure voters that they are not implementing an inheritance tax as so stubbornly promulgated by the Opposition despite Government’s denial.
And let us question the Opposition on their plans to transfer our misery to better quality infrastructures by providing better roads, lifesaving railings on the Uriah Butler Highway , efficient delivery of services and where are funds coming from when they are vehemently against property taxes.
There are great overall advantages in public electoral debates which inevitably reveals the aspirant’s communication skills while providing decision-making information to voters about the candidates’ vision, management capabilities, priorities, and personalities like patience, humility, temperament and accessibility. Research has shown that citizens who partake in debates display greater abilities to identify vital information about candidates than those who don’t.
Electoral debates among competing candidates have become a campaign centrepiece in elections worldwide and helps contenders to be better leaders. Debates help candidates focus on issues they may not previously have focused on, forcing them to think ahead, drawing from the ground the innate needs of voters.
Former US president Bill Clinton remarked that he’s convinced the debates he endured catapulted him to a much better president. Debates provide diversified political tolerance and constructive dialogue while focusing on service to the people whose vote contenders so zealously seek.
Most importantly, a candidate’s statements, policy positions and campaign promises become integral parts of public records long after, and would hold them transparent and accountable, further opening their adroitness and presentations to greater scrutiny by voters, thus necessitating interactions among differing candidates through rebuttals or audience questions.
Educated citizens view debates as indicative of a transparent and democratic process facilitating voters to make informed decisions having participated during campaign season when opposing candidates are together at the same time and place, behaving graciously and respectful, further affording voters an opportunity to question why they are best suited for elected office beyond its lavish perks.
Upon ascending office, winning candidates would be held to even greater accountability by voters, media, opponents, and civic organisations who can revisit their debate pronouncements and promises, either praising their post-election achievements, or questioning failure.
Any serious incumbent or aspiring contender who in these enlightened times refuses to welcome or participate in public debates for any public office they seek is, quite candidly, unworthy of the privilege and prestige of office to skilfully dispense that much needed advancement to their citizens with the required care, transparency and accountability.