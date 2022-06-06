Regarding the exchange between Camille Robinson-Regis and Kamla Persad-Bissessar, although the exchange has stand-alone merit as a point of discussion and resolution, it is not one man’s (or woman’s) journey to enlightenment that is under scrutiny here.
Instead, it is the sodomisation of one entire race by the dominant other.
Please! Do not distract from the fact that some (PNM) Afro Trinidadians are adopting an attack and ridicule approach and it must be condemned and opposed by every patriotic citizen of our country.
The deafening silence by some along with the attempt to dismiss these events and statements by others are nothing short of contemptuous consent.
Let me tell you how organised and consistent this thing is:
• One radio station called my eminent friend, Jayanti, “Jazanti” and at the end of the programme one of the hosts said “let me check her name”.
Pretending they were correcting themselves the host said “Jayanti” and giggled.
• Another PNM radio station allowed a caller to finish his contribution—even after the caller said “Moonilal Coonilal”.
The station never cut the caller or stopped him.
We need to wake up to the dark reality that this is all being done in an ongoing orchestration and seem to include our media.
And in this regard, we must not lose sight of the Winford James’s article “The Shame of my Name” that was published by the Trinidad Guardian where the goodly doctor sought to ridicule the Indian cricketer’s name, Hardik.
Where is TATT in all of this? Nowhere it seems. So, it is left up to us the people of T&T.
We as citizens must therefore learn to open our minds to these vile realities—for only then can we as a people crush them when they arise.
“Learning never exhausts the mind”—Leonardo Da Vinci.