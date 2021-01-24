The People’s National Movement (Afro-dominated) and the United National Congress (Indo-dominated) are the only strong viable political parties in T&T. It is an unpleasant reality that all third parties must be viewed as window dressing. Neither party can dominate without the cross over appeal. In another recently written letter found contentious, I said, and will say it again, that the UNC is at political disadvantage because they are politically, geographically and religiously challenged.
Geographically challenged as their main support base is in Central and South Trinidad. Is that a lie? Because of indenture and where they lived in those horrible days, Indo Trinbagonians remained in their comfort zones. Plus, importantly, the colonial masters granted them plots of land. Land is gold. Were they supposed to walk away and leave it?
When I use the definition “religiously challenged’’ it is my view that the UNC, in the main Hindu, may have suffered religious losses to the Christian churches. In particular the so called small churches where the pastors are converted Indo citizens who have considerable influence with their congregations. How many lost traditional/cultural UNC votes? Granted that not all converts would have ceased to vote tribe but the UNC may have been weakened.
With regard to the Spiritual Baptists. As far as I am aware some Baptists are PNM loyalists and some are UNC loyalists. It is well known that many devotees are led by one highly placed Baptist leader who supports the PNM. So, taking religion into the equation, T&T politics is not about race but also religious influence.
When I say “politically challenged’’ it is to do with the current view of the weakness and strengths of the UNC at any given point in time. The UNC can never be ruled out when, with the PNM, they have a considerable, immovable support base. In order to win an election, every five years the political fence sitters have to be wooed afresh. T&T is still a nice little democracy compared to other counties in the world.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin