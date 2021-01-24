Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.

These were the words of Dr Martin Luther King Jr. in a speech in 1965. Because he has not been silent about things that matter, I stand in solidarity with the Caribbean, and especially the University of the West Indies in applauding the phenomenal achievement of Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies and recent recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. award.