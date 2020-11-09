The racist rant by a medical practitioner that went viral last week is simply unacceptable in modern T&T. It is repulsive that during the holy season of Divali, that symbolises light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance that such a dark and ignorant statement could be made by a person swearing to the Hippocratic Oath to protect all lives.
Most Hindu parents dream of their children becoming doctors or lawyers or engineers. These professions offer financial freedom and it demands a degree of intellectual and professional maturity. It is therefore sickening to witness on social media a doctor and wife hurling racial epithets as persons without any education or values. They have shamed the Hindu/Indian community and should be made to pay for that.
The doctor and wife making the statement both bear Hindu/Indian names and as such an unequivocal condemnation from the Hindu/Indian community should have been immediate and clear. Sadly the major Hindu organisations somehow all feel that this is not an issue for them to engage. I however as a citizen of T&T that stood up asking Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for an apology to the Hindu community for the controversial sari skit and defended the hijab-wearing OJT staff member cannot stand idly by as a silent onlooker.
Darkness as racism continues if not answered with the light of denunciation. As Hindus we cannot sit doing pujas in mandirs extolling the highest virtues of Hinduism but when we walk out into the real world those teachings are forgotten.
The Hindu pantheon of divinity reflective of the one God manifests in many forms. Hindu deities assume all hues of the rainbow. The darkness of Kali Mata, to the illumination of Bramha span the entire spectrum. Sri Ram in the Ramayan and Lord Krishna of the Gita are so dark they are described as blue. So at the very superficial level of the skin the Hindu cannot afford to be racial.
The racism of the doctor and his wife reflect a darkness of the soul and spirit that should be punished and not allowed to take further root in our society so as to poison more. In this context the Medical Board should take urgent steps to suspend the licence from this doctor for a period of no less than a year and order counselling for both he and his wife along with some sort of restitution to the abused staff member.
Pundit Satyanand Maharaj
Aranguez