Radar system money wasted?

What is the use of this expensive radar system when combined with the incompetence of the TTPS?

A police report stated that around 10.30 a.m. last Sunday information was received from the Radar Centre about an incoming vessel at Frank’s Bay in Erin. A team of police officers, led by an Insp Ali, set up at strategic points at Los Iros beach. A group of illegal immigrants arrived.

The officers pursued them and held one man who was allegedly armed with a UZI sub-machine gun. The rest of illegals ran into the bushes and escaped.

Here we have a situation where the police were set and waiting, but these people escaped. If one of the group had a gun, then others would very likely have guns and other illegal stuff also.

Why did the Coast Guard not intercept this vessel at sea and turn them around, because once they land here, they will stay here, making life hard for me. Some unpatriotic lawyer will fight tooth and nail to get them to stay.

At present I am paying an exorbitant rent because illegals make housing demands soar.

My final observation is when you spend excessive millions for superior patrol vessels and top-of-the-line radar system, and put them in the hands of incompetents, that is money wasted.

Len Ragoobir

Charlieville

Stop the Carnival

Come on, people of Trinidad and Tobago. Can’t you all see where we are taking this lovely republic of ours? It’s high time we wake up and smell the coffee. It is time to stop putting our heads in the sand as the ostrich and pretend Carnival is not a major problem of our land. It is the major problem, and it must be stopped if we want to preserve the moral fabric of our nation.

Carnival tips

Today is Carnival Monday, man—woo hoo! These two days are the peak of the Carnival season. It’s jamming, music, wining, jumping on the stage, meeting up with friends, ­parading in the Carnival ­costume.

In last week’s column, we had “Carnival tips, Part I”, where we discussed going for moderation instead of excess, especially with alcohol, the underestimated albeit legal drug. But moderation seems to be counter-intuitive. Carnival is supposed to be a time of excess and extremes, where you party “till yuh dead” and lime until the sun comes up. But the “would you believe” twist is that you have more fun if you moderate, pace, savour and titrate the fun.

Go ahead—like yuhself

After weeks of scintillating music and hard feteing punctuated by bouts of bacchanal, the Merry Monarch has arrived right on cue. Even the weather seems to know the drill, providing just enough drizzles to cool down the place.

The stage is now well and truly set for T&T’s greatest show on earth.

Guyana govt made right decision

I congratulate the government of Guyana for refusing Trinidad and Tobago’s offer to refine their oil at the near-devastated refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre.

It demonstrates that the Guyana government is doing the right thing while it has the money in making its nation stand on its own, so they don’t have to depend on anyone for anything. Indeed, the last thing you want is to depend on the PNM Government.

As soca’s endless vibrations turn 50

If you missed the Soca Monarch vibes all Friday night into yesterday, know that you are not alone. We, too, missed seeing our Caribbean and other cousins going toe-to-toe with the year’s top Trinbagonian soca acts, all vying for the title of International Soca Monarch.