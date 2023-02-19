Radar system money wasted?

What is the use of this expensive radar system when combined with the incompetence of the TTPS?
A police report stated that around 10.30 a.m. last Sunday information was received from the Radar Centre about an incoming vessel at Frank’s Bay in Erin. A team of police officers, led by an Insp Ali, set up at strategic points at Los Iros beach. A group of illegal immigrants arrived.
The officers pursued them and held one man who was allegedly armed with a UZI sub-machine gun. The rest of illegals ran into the bushes and escaped.
Here we have a situation where the police were set and waiting, but these people escaped. If one of the group had a gun, then others would very likely have guns and other illegal stuff also.
Why did the Coast Guard not intercept this vessel at sea and turn them around, because once they land here, they will stay here, making life hard for me. Some unpatriotic lawyer will fight tooth and nail to get them to stay.
At present I am paying an exorbitant rent because illegals make housing demands soar.
My final observation is when you spend excessive millions for superior patrol vessels and top-of-the-line radar system, and put them in the hands of incompetents, that is money wasted.
Len Ragoobir
Charlieville