Mike Nordman, a fellow graduate of the Royal Military Academy, died recently. As always, it takes the death of a person to evoke eulogies in remembrance of his life. He was a good man. A tough, quiet observer. And so on. Well, my eulogy is for a living Sandhurst graduate. I want to tell him while he’s alive, so that he can experience my admiration.

Raffique Shah went to Sandhurst in the mid-’60s. So did I. There are many accolades I can shower on my colleague in acknowledgement of his contribution to general social progress and to my progress, in particular.

He was the first real soldier I met. Selfless and devoted to his country and the people of Trinidad and Tobago, he gave all that he had in the cause of justice and fair play. Neil Giuseppi gratefully shared with us excerpts from Raf’s historic defence at his court martial in 1970. In that speech, he reveals a depth of commitment unmatched in the history of our nation. He was willing to die in defence of his men.

During my first term at Sandhurst, Raf took time to support me in developing the stamina to endure two years of rugged training, including stints along the Sigfried line with the Royal marines in the French Alps. He was my coach. Those were times when, in retrospect, you come to terms with the folly of our social racial constructs and the full range of impediments that inhibit our expression of unconditional love. I never experienced Raf as being of East Indian descent, not until Basdeo Panday described him as a neemakaram during one of their political spats. He was always and still remains my brother.

As an officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Regi­ment, he loved and stood by his men in a time of peril. Sandhurst trained us not only to be courageous and fearless but to take a stand for what’s right, and live by the consequence of our choice.

As a writer, Raf wrote his way into the hearts of all racial types because of the unassailable integrity of his journalism. He was honest to a fault, with compassion for all and malice to none.

Today, bedevilled by Parkinson’s disease, he navigates what’s left of his life with the same grace and intolerance of nonsense that defined his brief military career. The universe has this habit of multicolouring our pathways of expression and presenting us with opportunities for showing up authentically. Raf did not disappoint. I did and still do experience him as authentic. The real deal. I owe an unpayable debt to him for his contribution to my life as an exemplar.

Because of his role during the 1970s, Raf is my example of what leadership should look like. May he continue to make his journalistic contributions, and demonstrate what an uncompromised life looks like.

I wish Mike Norman were still alive so I could share my love with him. Absent that, I thank all the living Sandhurst brothers for their support in helping me shape my life. I am especially grateful to Raffique Shah.

David Brizan

via e-mail

