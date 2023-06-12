We have all been warned, weeks and months in advance, that this rainy season is expected to be exceptionally bad. So said, so done.
Right on cue, the usual streets and homes are being flooded out. The usual comments from the suffering public are: Is years they doing us this thing. The government don’t care. My councillor ent even pass by we. I not voting because them not doing anything to help we. We fed up. I still waiting for compensation from flooding last year.
Climate change is worldwide, not just in Trinidad and Tobago. Unless every single family is removed from flood-prone, low-lying land the story will be repeated. Ask yourself this: Regardless of which political party is in power, in what year and here into eternity, can anybody prevent the oceans from invading the land?
How much soil erosion can you stymie and for how many years? With the best of intentions, landslides will continue to happen.
With the mother of all local government elections due on August 14, 2023, I am waiting for the political party, any of the contenders whomsoever they may be, to please tell the suffering, flooded out people, that they have the answers.
If you vote for us we will do whatever is necessary to keep you high and dry forever.
Where were the local government councillors when burgesses were blocking drains? Dumping garbage and oil into the river? Building on river banks? Building on sloping land and indeed changing the flow of the river to accommodate homes?
Not one single local government councillor was interested to prevent some of the worst cases in flooded areas?
The lack of ease to be compensated allegedly occurs because citizens who are not deserving of flood money, are applying.
Some persons are asking for aid so many times that applicants have to be weeded out with a fine toothed comb.
The most important cry is: We not voting. This could allegedly mean that LGE 2023 will be down to only voting by patriotic citizens who are not flooded out.
It is to be assumed that all voting booths will be positioned on high ground.
We absolutely cannot have the observers of LGE 2023 getting wet or else it may be necessary to alert the law lords of the Privy Council.