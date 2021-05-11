Lupus strikes mostly women of child-bearing age. Men, children and teenagers can also develop lupus. Most people living with lupus are women between the ages of 15 and 44.
Lupus symptoms are pain, fatigue, hair loss and skin ailments. There are different forms of lupus.
It is imperative we raise lupus awareness all year. No matter what your future goals are, do not let lupus stop you. You will always be beautiful, no matter how lupus changes your body.
Always remember that.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town