Raise the VAT on non-essential goods

Taxes are used as revenue for government and their agencies to fund infrastructure costs, developmental projects, salaries, general services, subsidies, heath and education costs, social services, essential institutions, etc. Not all countries impose personal taxes and they have found other ways to generate revenue. This is quite commendable, in that they have not found it necessary to impose unnecessary taxes on their citizens.
In T&T, we already have income tax, VAT, health surcharge, and we pay for many services. Not because a particular type of tax is imposed in another country is justification for it to be imposed here.
In recent times, we’ve had two back-to-back fuel-price increases which, in turn, increased the price of almost every activity that requires transport. We have had food-price increases—in some cases, by more than 30 per cent. This is no time to impose another tax which will negatively affect more than 50 per cent of the population who are already living on the edge (or frequently below).
For years we have been funding county council works from existing taxes; why not continue in this way?—the extreme high level of misspending due to bad decisions with attendant extremely high legal costs (legal fees and compensation), corrupt activities, general mismanagement, poor infrastructure works, improper planning, major project overruns, wanton wastage, our inability to efficiently manage our public services; these all require taxpayers’ money.
Still, if we must increase revenues, I suggest we look instead at higher-level VAT on non-essential and luxury items—this will be a better way to impose taxes on the many individuals (including professionals) who do not pay personal taxes and VAT; but no property tax just because it exists in other countries.
R Maharaj