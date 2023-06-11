Raise the VAT on non-essential goods

Taxes are used as revenue for government and their agencies to fund infrastructure costs, developmental projects, salaries, general services, subsidies, heath and education costs, social services, essential institutions, etc. Not all countries impose personal taxes and they have found other ways to generate revenue. This is quite commendable, in that they have not found it necessary to impose unnecessary taxes on their citizens.

In T&T, we already have income tax, VAT, health surcharge, and we pay for many services. Not because a particular type of tax is imposed in another country is justification for it to be imposed here.

In recent times, we’ve had two back-to-back ­fuel-price increases which, in turn, increased the price of almost every activity that requires transport. We have had food-price increases—in some cases, by more than 30 per cent. This is no time to impose another tax which will negatively affect more than 50 per cent of the population who are already living on the edge (or frequently below).

For years we have been funding county council works from existing taxes; why not continue in this way?—the extreme high level of misspending due to bad decisions with attendant extremely high legal costs (legal fees and compensation), corrupt activities, general mismanagement, poor infrastructure works, improper planning, major project overruns, wanton wastage, our inability to efficiently manage our public services; these all require taxpayers’ money.

Still, if we must increase revenues, I suggest we look instead at higher-level VAT on non-essential and luxury items—this will be a better way to impose taxes on the many individuals (including professionals) who do not pay personal taxes and VAT; but no property tax just because it exists in other countries.

R Maharaj

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Is love real?

Is love real?

So, we are here again with Supposed Expert. We were supposed to end last week, but then we had a teaser that real love does not exist, and it is really just about the hormones.

JP: Is love real?

Focus on the big picture

Focus on the big picture

AS experience keeps reminding us, when the global economy catches a cold the T&T economy sneezes. So, it should come as no surprise that the country’s premier savings instrument, the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, suffered its first negative return on investment with a 16.5 per cent decline in value during the financially volatile year of 2022. Some of the value has since been restored with the report for the last quarter of calendar year 2022 showing a 5.27 per cent return.

Effective gas exploration techniques key

While collaboration with Chinese firms in Trinidad and Tobago may bring technological expertise and investment, it does not guarantee the discovery of gas reserves.

The presence of gas depends on geological factors, exploration efforts and advanced techniques—not the nationality of the involved company.

Guyana on the verge of significant change

Today’s local government election in Guyana will be shaping the future of its political landscape and its national developmental path.

It is expected to be a calm election, with free and fair results declared soon thereafter—something this country has not experienced in the main in the past decades.

It is widely expected that the PPP/C governing party will sweep the polls and the opposition PNC/APNU will be decimated in the majority of the country.

Raise the VAT on non-essential goods

Taxes are used as revenue for government and their agencies to fund infrastructure costs, developmental projects, salaries, general services, subsidies, heath and education costs, social services, essential institutions, etc. Not all countries impose personal taxes and they have found other ways to generate revenue. This is quite commendable, in that they have not found it necessary to impose unnecessary taxes on their citizens.

Carnival accounting or clever accounting?

At a recent Joint Select Committee meeting, the Tobago House of Assembly accounts for the October Carnival in Tobago were examined.

According to a newspaper report, a PNM member of the JSC, Laurence Hislop, said “based on submissions from the Division of Finance, the total income for October Carnival 2022 was $9,207,183, which comprised a THA subvention of $8,368,153, corporate donations of $830,000 and gate receipts of $9,030.