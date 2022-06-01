Amidst the toils of this life and the rising cost of living for humans, I was shocked to learn a prominent chain of supermarkets in South Trinidad raised their price of pet meat from $4.59 per kg to $10 kg suddenly.
It is not that the quality of the meat has improved, but just to put an additional strain on the pockets of the already stressed out people who care for the stray and rescued animals. While we had a job, we rescued animals and took good care of them. Now that we are pensioners, we still have to look after them, with little income.
The pet meat from the store consists of scraps of trimmings of fat and sometimes bone from meat; meat that is going bad and sometimes “bad meat”. It is for animals, or else it should be dumped, so why raise the price by more than doubling it?
The animals are the ones who will be suffering in all this, as the dollar could only go so far. Their meals will be drizzled with a hint of meat, thus depriving them of a nutritious meal.
When their day is over, I do hope those concerned could live with their conscience, if they have one.