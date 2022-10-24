Phil Simmons will walk on his own, no need to ask him anything. There are only 15 players in a travelling squad, the whole region can’t fit in one team—ie, Narine, Brathwaite, et al.
No player is bigger than WI, full support for Adams, Skerritt, Haynes and the rest of CWI. CWI have already made it clear they have no problem granting contracts to players who wish to ply their trade elsewhere; WI will move on with or without them. It can’t be that WI have to kneel before past players, rabble-rousers and sour-grapes coaches and administrators.
Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks and Alzarri Joseph are all format players. Pooran, King, Hosein, Smith and Lewis are hot and in-form prospects in the T20 market. Maybe we need players who are disciplined and committed, but no, take out Cariah and bring in Hetmyer. Alright fine, the problem is batting. Let’s have Fitzroy Othello and Lynette Joseph to open the batting so that Bryan Davis could focus on his line and length. Make up allyuh mind!
Everybody, chill out, WI live to fight another day. I believe in this project and this core of players. I believe in Nicholas Pooran; I believe in the West Indies! They want to win, they want to bring glory to the region, you could see it on their faces. Do fans really think they went there just for a lime? Trust the process, support the team, support Nicholas Pooran. Cussing, bouffing and abusive language are not going to solve anything.
They will learn, they will improve, they will come back stronger. Chin up, fellas. We’ve got to be mentally strong and grow a pair. Talent and ability were and are never in doubt. Sort yourselves out, and get your minds and confidence in order. That’s where we rebuild. Harness the power of your minds. Now is no time for the boys to lose their heads and the camaraderie. Rally ’round the West Indies no matter what, today, tomorrow and forever!