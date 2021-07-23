Rallying ’round T&T’s Olympians

NBC Sports pundit Ato Boldon has objectively argued that T&T will not earn a medal in this year’s Tokyo Olympics, based on our athletes not being highly-ranked in their various events. Nevertheless, T&T has a strong chance of medalling if a few of our athletes rise to the occasion, and are well supported by the public and social media.
Our best chance for gold is in the 4-by-400m men’s relay. Based on amazing performances in the World Championship and the World Relay, this team has depth with the fast-finishing Cedenio and Richards’ fast split time as a sprinter. St Hillaire’s improvement and Deon Lendore’s commitment and maturity offer hope.
But the exact opposite can be said of the men’s 4-by-100m relay team that will not be qualifying for the finals. All our young recruits like Benjamin, Colthrust, Harrison, Lara and Hislop run a 100m in the 10.2-to-10.4 range, while Richard Thompson has been out of form since 2016. I can only pray his younger colleagues gain some international experience.
Our women’s 4-by-100m team has a chance to be part of history by appearing in an Olympic final that is predicted to witness Jamaica breaking a world record, with USA in a distant second place. The utter dominance of Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Thompson-Heera, and vigour of upcoming Brianna Williams, means Jamaican gold is expected.
But it also means that apart from the USA, a medal is wide and open for Semoy Hackett, Kelly-Ann Baptiste and Michelle-Lee Ahye to go after.
Our performances in individual sprint events will be poor. Kyle Greaux will either improve his 200m time, or fizzle out of the tournament. Commonwealth champion Jereem Richards will make another major 200m final. The problem, though, is that his personal best and season best are not good enough for a medal podium. Richards could be returning to the next Olympics as a favourite.
In our field events, Tyra Gittens is set to medal once her confidence oozes. Like Keshorn Walcott in 2012, she is turning professional in an Olympics. So the commentators will patronise her for “appearing”. But her ambition is clearly to jump beyond 7.0 metres. The best NCAA heptathlete will shock many in the finals.
Meanwhile, Keshorn Walcott has an outside chance of a medal. His mental fortitude and strength will give him a chance for a medal, but he is not showing the form to cross the 90m yard to win gold. In similar vein, our cyclist Nicholas Paul may medal in the sprint event, as he is offering good form going into this event, alongside Kwesi Brown.
We will fail in rowing, swimming and sailing—partially because our nation has not truly invested in our competitors from these sports. They have developed their craft abroad, and are competing as “lone rangers”, with little community support.
Dylan Carter as a 100m freestyle swimmer has potential to swim faster, but has too many faster swimmers in his pool to get into the final.
If we want medals, to help market the country and make us proud, we need to put the spotlight on the athletes and give them the recognition they deserve. Our best sportscasters are in cricket, and this means we have not adequately recognised sports beyond cricket, which is tied with foreign investments.
Our Government must also get behind the athletes early by chatting with them and encouraging them!
Chandradath Madho
Tableland