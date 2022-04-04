The news that Clarence Rambharat will remain in Trinidad and in a position to tackle land fraud is certainly welcome and a fitting choice of leader since he appears to be the one who has most recently exposed this problem.
But the news reported that he will be concerned only about State land.
What about privately-owned land where similar problems are rampant and the unfortunate owners have no practical recourse?
Squatting is common on private land and any belief that landowners can police their holdings more closely than the State and legitimately remove squatters and fraudsters is far off the mark.
The situation facing a private land owner that suffers a squatter invasion is as follows:
a) The police will not help and will (triumphantly) declare that they “do not get involved in land disputes”.
b) The Land Registrar will often not be able to locate deeds that have become spoiled or hidden while in their custody. This “digitisation” is a joke.
c) The owner will face difficulties finding a private security firm willing to provide protection for eviction notices and demolition.
d) A law firm will demand at least $100,000 deposit per squatter before agreeing to assist. Imagine paying this in the case of there being many squatters!
e) If the owner does decide to take the squatter(s) to court, and, years later, win, then demolish the illegal building or crops, the squatters will quite likely return the following day, and the whole cycle begins again. Get another court injunction? Fortunately we have a Privy Council ruling that a landowner has the absolute right to destroy squatter premises.
f) Placing notices or fencing warning potential squatters is an absurdity. On average these will be demolished or removed in two days.
g) The Fraud Squad will do absolutely nothing in response to a report that someone is selling your land. They will take your report but don’t expect any result.
h) The EMA will do nothing in response to a report that your land is being illegally cleared in parcels exceeding the limits prescribed in the EMA Act 2000 as requiring a Certificate of Environmental Clearance, because they only deal with State land.
There is no such exemption in the Act, but I have a letter from the managing director stating this position. Private land owners apparently can just go to hell!
i) WASA and T&TEC will happily connect these land thieves using some provision that covers “temporary connection”, they will collect their dues and disconnect when not paid, and when the landowner protests they will avoid answering your correspondence, then take all the time in the world to effect any disconnection, they promise by inventing ever more information/documentation to back your claim while the squatters enjoy these State-subsidised utilities.
Meanwhile, you or I cannot get connected unless we produce a forest of documents.
j) The regional council for your area will happily “assist” these land thieves to get connection to these public utilities. I have it on record.
k) If the squatter just happens to be the State (this happens) the landowner’s battle is endless.
No ministry allows access to a minister, they never answer correspondence unless you get assistance from the Prime Minister and the matter will literally drag on for years.
So Mr Rambharat, your task is formidable. You are to be appointed by a government that has 30 ministries for a population of 1.4 million. I doubt many countries in the world have such an obviously top heavy structure just to provide additional salaries for their personal benefit.
It is not surprising that land fraud is rampant.
The persons in these ministries know full well that land ownership is not carefully monitored and whatever query is raised it will always have to be referred to another or several other ministries with no result, so it’s quite easy to conceal illicit activities.