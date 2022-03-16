Reference is made to letter, “Maharaj as legal adviser to CoE not the wisest decision” (March 14) by one RP Joseph. The writer seems to misunderstand the role of the commission of enquiry (CoE) as well as that of the lawyer.
The three-member commission holds the enquiry to determine the facts of the fatal undersea incident that claimed four lives and nearly that of another. The purpose of the commission is to uncover information, get to the facts.
As I understand the purpose of any commission, a lawyer’s role (Ramesh Maharaj’s role as lead counsel) is to guide the commission on the law, and to make sure all sides are heard.
Contrary to what the writer states, the lawyer does not take a side, but serves the public interest (allows Paria and the victims’ families to present the facts).
The victims’ lawyers and families welcome the CoE. In a news report, they stated they are very pleased that Maharaj is the neutral lawyer in the commission. No side opposed his presence in the CoE. The commission’s role is to gather and verify information—not to take sides.
The three commissioners will supposedly conduct an enquiry in an impartial manner. Maharaj’s role is to make sure it is done impartially.
The commission asks the witnesses questions. The victims’ lawyers also ask questions and present information.
The public is also free to present information about the accident and the deaths of the four.
No one will be excluded from presenting information.
A record is created in the form of a report that will be presented to the Government, and hopefully the public as well. It will be useful if the enquiry is held in the glare of the public.
The writer asks rhetorically: “Did the Government appoint Mr Maharaj to prevent the families of the divers from possibly securing his services against Paria (the State)?”
Maybe! Lawyers and the State don’t like to go up against him. Mr Maharaj is an outstanding lawyer with a very high percentage of victories in legal cases. He is known to take on difficult, almost non-winnable cases, and is not intimidated by the toughest opponents.
He has a reputation as an indefatigable corruption buster, championing causes of the neglected and marginalised of society.
He has taken countless cases against the State (UNC and PNM governments). He currently represents PNM’s nemesis, Watson Duke, against the State (PNM).
As the writer notes, he is very creative in his interpretation of laws to benefit his clients. In this case, as I understand the role of a CoE. He has no client representing the public interest.
I have been conducting an opinion poll on the Government’s handling of the incident. Opinion overwhelmingly opposed a commission of investigation. They unanimously support the Prime Minister’s decision to scrap the five-person investigation in favour of a CoE.