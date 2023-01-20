Rate increase unfair to customers

Did you see the method of increasing rates for utilities? First, the utility goes to the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) with a plan. Then, the RIC says, yes, you can increase your rates. Next, the RIC publishes these increases. Finally, after all this, the RIC says they will have consultations with the public.
So what then is the point of these consultations, one might ask? Actually, the RIC is forced by law to have consultations with the public. However, the law does not insist on consultations before raising rates. Hence, this back-to-front approach.
So let me state here my objection to rate increases in any of our malfunctioning utilities. All the utilities have been carrying a high debt in account receivables and loans. These debts are to and from other Government agencies. Their problems are therefore cash flow problems.
In order to prove that they are actually operating at a loss, T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission) accounts must be laid in Parliament, something which I understand has not been done for at least six years. Imagine that. Isn’t that mandated by law?
It is not possible to have debt paid off by increasing your charges to those customers that are already paying their bills. You must get your non-paying customers to pay. This is not rocket science. Simple common sense will show that if a customer is unwilling or unable to pay a bill for $1,000, it is patently unfair to get your actual paying customers to subsidise this debt.
Where is this logic coming from? How can the RIC justify this?
The silence from the business chambers is deafening. What about the accounting bodies? No questions on these accounting practices? No solutions to offer to our country?
Sometimes, I believe that our business leaders have already bought their houses abroad and sent their children to live there, and they are just biding their time here. No contribution to our country by offering ideas or solutions.
Let’s face it, in our country, the public is simply a source of cash. Our lives do not actually matter.
Take that!
Anne de Silva
St Joseph