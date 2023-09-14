Raw deal for insurance brokers

The onslaught on the insurance brokerage industry continues as several insurers are set to reduce their commissions to brokers on binder arrangements or all commissions that these brokers have received for many, many years.
Brokers are a major source of expertise and knowledge. They save their clients large sums of money and provide extensive services to them. They provide professional advice and search the market for the best prices, with the best coverage possible. They also provide claims support, basically fighting for their clients to ensure that the insurance companies settle claims fairly, quickly and accurately, without allowing insurers to dig out the customer’s eyes by low balling them for their damaged property.
For over 100 years, brokers have provided trusted superior negotiations for clients in Trinidad and Tobago by securing the best cost, ensuring policy conditions are adequate for the clients’ needs and, most importantly, processing, reviewing and negotiating claims with insurers.
Brokers work for their clients and do all of this with no cost to the client as the premiums charged by insurance companies already have a built-in commission, whether a client opts to have a broker or not.
The attack on brokers, with reduced commissions from insurers, will have an impact on the industry as insurers must realise that this is a broker’s market where brokers control about 75 per cent of major insurance business locally. Brokers are now faced with this new stance by some insurers, cutting their commissions for no logical reason, as insurers have already increased rates across the board.
The Insurance Brokers Association of Trinidad and Tobago (IBATT) believes that if insurance companies have to reduce commissions of their most valuable main producer, the brokers, who are basically their extended sales representatives and the fraternity who drives up insurance sales, then it’s a sad day for the industry.
Brokers carry a lot of the costs on their shoulders, such as the documentary costs of placement, attention to detail, constant customer touch and service to their clients, as well as claims negotiations, just to name a few, and have done this for many years although commissions on some lines of insurances were not sufficient. However, many focused on homeowners and motor accounts to grow their portfolios.
Nevertheless, brokers think the move is uncalled for at this time and do not believe that insurers are in such a dire state. If this is the case and insurers are suffering so much, then brokers must look at only strong financial insurance companies that can afford to pay a claim reasonably, and they must consider their responsibilities as financial intermediaries to ensure that the client’s risk is covered properly—basically, that these insurers can settle a claim sufficiently. Therefore, they cannot recommend placement of their client’s business through such financially weak insurance companies.
The Central Bank of T&T, as the regulatory body for insurers, agencies and brokers, must stop hiding its head in the sand and address this situation directly. Further, brokers want to send a clear message to insurers who are trying to adopt this “adverse broker” approach to business, and want them to know that most likely, they will be moving their business from insurance companies that have been reducing their commissions below acceptable standards, affecting the calibre of brokerage services provided to their clients.
Brokers will be moving their business away from insurance companies they believe are unable to settle claims adequately and sufficiently for their clients.
Dr Neil Gosine
insurance executive
Port of Spain