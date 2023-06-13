Raw deal for scrap iron dealers

The Ministry of Trade continues to exert pressure on the president of the Scrap Dealers Association, demanding approval of export licences and the employment of eight individuals to inspect export containers. These measures are deemed impractical and unworkable.
The ministry’s actions can be seen as draconian, favouring the introduction of the TT Iron Steel Company at Point Lisas, a company that will soon monopolise the scrap iron market. Consequently, scrap dealers will be forced to sell their scrap iron to TT Iron Steel at significantly lower prices than what they previously received in the US.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings