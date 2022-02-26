Putin’s Russia has set a very frightening template for those unarmed/non-militarised countries which, after the establishment of the UN in 1945 and their independence in the 1960s, felt their territorial sovereignty and political independence was protected and insulated from the use of force by other States to invade their jurisdictions and suppress their people.
International law today relating to the conduct of international relations has begun to lose its currency with this naked invasion of Ukraine by an expansionist and imperialist Russian czar who now threatens the West with his arsenal of nuclear weapons from stemming and averting this flagrant violation of the right of Ukrainians to live within secure borders, adhere to a political culture that is almost 1,000 years old and feed the rest of Europe.
In this region, having regard to the Maduro-Putin-China-Iran rapprochement, I will fear for the continuing integrity of Guyana in the face of quadrupling off-shore oil estimates and the persistent threat of the Bolivarian Republic to claim the Essequibo Region and its appurtenant off-shore maritime areas.
The international community must re-assert its adherence to the UN principle of settling disputes by negotiations, diplomacy and the prescriptions and rule of international law. It must isolate Russia from the international system of doing business to teach it a lesson, and deter any rogue States from their use of superior weaponry to subordinate other nations to their will and imperialist fancies.
This Russian war being perpetrated by security-mad and obsessed Vladamir Putin is a brutal challenge to the integrity and credibility of the UN Charter and its system of inter-state relations, especially for those States that subscribe to a normative approach to international relations where might is not right any longer.
Stephen Kangal
Caroni