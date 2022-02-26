Putin’s Russia has set a very frightening template for those unarmed/non-militarised countries which, after the establishment of the UN in 1945 and their independence in the 1960s, felt their territorial sovereignty and political independence was protected and insulated from the use of force by other States to invade their jurisdictions and suppress their people.

International law today relating to the conduct of international relations has begun to lose its currency with this naked invasion of Ukraine by an expansionist and imperialist Russian czar who now threatens the West with his arsenal of nuclear weapons from stemming and averting this flagrant violation of the right of Ukrainians to live within secure borders, adhere to a political culture that is almost 1,000 years old and feed the rest of Europe.

In this region, having regard to the Maduro-Putin-China-Iran rapprochement, I will fear for the continuing integrity of Guyana in the face of quadrupling off-shore oil estimates and the persistent threat of the Bolivarian Republic to claim the Essequibo Region and its appurtenant off-shore maritime areas.

The international community must re-assert its adherence to the UN principle of settling disputes by negotiations, diplomacy and the prescriptions and rule of international law. It must isolate Russia from the international system of doing business to teach it a lesson, and deter any rogue States from their use of superior weaponry to subordinate other nations to their will and imperialist fancies.

This Russian war being perpetrated by security-mad and obsessed Vladamir Putin is a brutal challenge to the integrity and credibility of the UN Charter and its system of inter-state relations, especially for those States that subscribe to a normative approach to international relations where might is not right any longer.

Stephen Kangal

Caroni

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Paria’s horrible tragedy

Paria’s horrible tragedy

Questions hang over Friday’s tragic event at Paria Fuel Trading which demand detailed and clinical answers that will only come from an expert and independent enquiry. For now, however, our thoughts are with the families who have spent two gruelling days and nights living in the hope of a miracle.

The Carnival beyond 2022 discussion

The Carnival beyond 2022 discussion

Views reportedly expressed by the well qualified presenters at a webinar entitled “Hosting and managing the Carnival Experience in Trinidad and Tobago in 2022 and Beyond”, converged with much of what I have been writing concerning Carnival and cultural development matters over several years, including last Sunday.

Upending civilisation

Upending civilisation

In 2014, after he invaded and annexed Crimea, I wrote an article on Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing him as “the most dangerous man in the world” who poses “an existential threat” to humanity.

Putin—casualty of his own war

Putin—casualty of his own war

I told everybody who asked my opinion on the likelihood of war, of Vladimir Putin’s massive military force positioned close to Russia’s boundaries with Ukraine storming into the latter’s territory in a bid to re-draw the maps for that part of the world, that was unlikely.

Time for those tracking bracelets

The country is yet again experiencing an increased wave of violent crime against innocent citizens at home.

Many of the perpetrators being repeat offenders and the usual blame game by the politicians of access to bail are the current debate, whilst nothing is being done in the short term.

Imperial power

Imperial power

When Russian troops invaded Ukraine last week, it set in motion the possibility of another major transformation in the European political and economic order.