Express Daily Filler

There are copious benefits of reading the Express. Here is how I see it:

• It carries the news of the world, T&T.

• It provides information and knowledge.

• It provides news of T&T’s economic situation, sports, trade, commerce.

• It widens your outlook, enriches your knowledge.

• It keeps you well informed about the world’s current events and politics.

• It gives you a clear idea of what is happening in T&T, Guyana, Russia, Ukraine.

All I know is what I have read in the newspapers. I read between the lines.

A good newspaper is T&T talking to itself.

A newspaper is not defined by the word “paper”—it is defined by “news”.

Buy an Express, T&T, and read all about it.

