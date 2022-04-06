There are copious benefits of reading the Express. Here is how I see it:
• It carries the news of the world, T&T.
• It provides information and knowledge.
• It provides news of T&T’s economic situation, sports, trade, commerce.
• It widens your outlook, enriches your knowledge.
• It keeps you well informed about the world’s current events and politics.
• It gives you a clear idea of what is happening in T&T, Guyana, Russia, Ukraine.
All I know is what I have read in the newspapers. I read between the lines.
A good newspaper is T&T talking to itself.
A newspaper is not defined by the word “paper”—it is defined by “news”.
Buy an Express, T&T, and read all about it.