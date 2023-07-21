Real estate prices keeping young adults home

In the US, the trend of converting empty offices into apartments in high-rise buildings has gained popularity. With the shift towards remote work and the decrease in office space demand, developers are re-purposing vacant offices to meet the growing housing needs.

This adaptive approach helps utilise existing infrastructure and reduces construction costs. Similarly, in Trinidad and Tobago, the high cost of real estate has led to a situation where children are living with their parents for longer periods.

The affordability challenges and limited housing options force young adults to delay moving out and rely on familial support. This trend reflects the impact of real estate dynamics on changing living arrangements.

Gordon Laughlin

Westmoorings

From the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has again come disturbing statistics on our society’s ugly side. Difficult as it is to stare into the abyss of child abuse, data from the Special Victims Unit (SVU) of the TTPS forces us to do so and to find a workable combination of strategies, cutting across all sectors, institutions and public agencies, in order to offer greater levels of protection and recuperation to victims and their families, and rehabilitation for perpetrators who oftentimes were themselves abused.

We can divide the discussions into two. The internal, what’s happening inside the body of West Indies cricket, its circuitry; and the external, the factors contributing to its current state.

It’s really an analogy for the state of our region. Everything applies to what’s happening in our societies. We have to stop referring to our athletes and delinquents, not just our cricketers, as a group existing in some kind of exclusive planetary bubble, impervious to the conditions of our time.

At an emergency sitting of the THA on Wednesday, the chief secretary presented a statement in which were made serious allegations of a conspiracy among the head of Government, political leader of the PNM Tobago Council, the police commissioner and a senior police officer in charge of an investigation of “audiogate” and a senior attorney, relying on information provided by what he called a “whistleblower”.

The Emancipation Support Committee (ESC) has invited an Ashanti king (Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II) as a special guest for the 2023 Emancipation Week celebrations.

This is a rather curious choice, given that the Ashanti Empire was one of the major slave-trading states of West Africa and one-third of its own population were enslaved up to the 19th century.

Disappointment and disgust grip citizens of Trinidad and Tobago as their public and Government leaders are embroiled in a shocking scandal. A special sitting of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) on Wednesday exposed serious allegations against top Government officials, leaving the nation in turmoil.