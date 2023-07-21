Real estate prices keeping young adults home

In the US, the trend of converting empty offices into apartments in high-rise buildings has gained popularity. With the shift towards remote work and the decrease in office space demand, developers are re-purposing vacant offices to meet the growing housing needs.
This adaptive approach helps utilise existing infrastructure and reduces construction costs. Similarly, in Trinidad and Tobago, the high cost of real estate has led to a situation where children are living with their parents for longer periods.
The affordability challenges and limited housing options force young adults to delay moving out and rely on familial support. This trend reflects the impact of real estate dynamics on changing living arrangements.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings