Election losses are an indictment on an administration, plain and simple. The just-concluded local government and THA elections give credence to Gillian Lucky’s astute observation: people go to the polls not necessarily to vote a party in but to vote a party out.
If anyone had told me that the UNC would win the Arima Central by-election I would have probably said: “That and a green genie!” And who expected a tie in the THA elections, especially when the PNM has spent millions to upgrade the infrastructure in Tobago?
Then again, we really ought not to be surprised by the mind-boggling results. What we have been witnessing as far as governance is concerned is government by optics and public relations led by stuntmen and stuntwomen. A circus of illusions and illusionists.
Take Works and Transport Minister, Rohan Sinanan. Each time he appears in the media patting himself on the back for road projects which he claims were completed within or under budget, a large percentage of the population lets out a long steups.
The truth is, 90 per cent of the nation’s roads are below standard and the risk of being marooned is very real in many communities. Functional roads in high visibility areas are continuously repaired and upgraded while taxpayers outside of Port of Spain and San Fernando have to grapple with “bull tracks” for roads.
“Healthcare at Sando hospital-It’s Horrible,” was emblazoned on the front page of a recent edition of the Sunday Express. This is a sad commentary of the nation’s health care system. Yet Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh paints a rosy picture to support his performance and achievement claims.
The naked truth is that our health sector has grown progressively worse in spite of the billions of taxpayers’ dollars allocated to this ministry. It would seem that our existing health facilities are being sacrificed and left to languish in order to give way to new and “modern” hospitals and health centres. If we can’t afford to maintain our existing hospitals, does it make sense to add new facilities?
Then again politics doesn’t have to comport with logic. It’s all about eliciting the right emotions at election time.
Our youthful and spirited Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzales, needs a lesson in politics, or rather T&T politics. Mind you, his engagement in his job is commendable. But his statement criticising WASA’s executive management in response to the public outcry regarding no or inadequate water supply is ostensibly logical, but below the surface, highly illogical.
The WASA executive cannot be used as a scapegoat for the utility’s woes which are directly tied to our political culture of corruption, nepotism, and gross inefficiency. Political will or, ideally, privatisation is required to fix WASA, not only the CEO.
I’m not sure if the shocking election results have anything to do with a seismic shift in our attitude, a weakening of sycophants, or that the citizenry is simply fed-up with poor representation and the reality that ten per cent of the population enjoys 90 per cent of the country’s wealth and the rest of us have to block roads and burn tyres just to alert the authorities to our plight and suffering.
In my area, I haven’t seen the local government representative since the last election. There is a perception that some of these local government representatives seek out a few influential residents to act as surrogates for the neighbourhood and as such, the majority of residents whose votes placed them in office become disenfranchised.
If we really want serious change in this country, the only real solution lies in Constitution reform to empower we the people and to establish effective transparency or else we will perpetually jump from the fire to the frying pan and from the frying pan back to the fire.