Real solutions for young entrepreneurs

The situation with the arrest of chow guy Joshua Faltine was a perfect demonstration of how every issue in T&T is dealt with, and in a sense it defines what it means to be Trinbagonian.
First we had the divergent positions of the police enforcing the law on a lawbreaker, and on the opposite side, the “all yuh too wicked”, poor man have to live, crowd.
Then on cue, the political opportunist swooped in, and finally, rather than deal with the situation in a holistic way, we chose a plaster, and gave the guy an official space to vend.
Within the mix no doubt there was genuine concern and offers of help, which did not include doing a video to showcase just how much you care, but what was predictably missing were genuine solutions that will not only impact the guy, but many others like him.
So here goes. How about an online Trini marketplace, as a Facebook page, WhatsApp group and even a BuyLocal App, that could be easily built and launched by some young enterprising person, that allows persons with goods and services to offer their products to customers who want to help small enterprises? So instead of foreign fast food, the customer wanting to help, orders some local food, like chow or other local dishes and treats.
This could also be used for farmers, and householders, who have excess fruit in their backyards. Post items for sale, meet local customers, conduct business and for safety, use an easily available cashless solution like EndCash and Wipay for payments.
For the farmers, this direct connection can lower costs for consumers, and speedy access to healthy fruits and vegetables can have a positive effect on the health of the nation.
Take it one step further, and for a small investment, a rural community could start bottling water, so instead of buying established brands, people can buy boutique local brands.
Some items may cost a bit more, but for those of us who have a little more, and who genuinely want to help, this can be a good and easy way to pay it forward.
Concerned about delivery? Use the Rideshare Apps, or more enterprising individuals who may want to do deliveries on the side. So to offset the rising cost of fuel, a person living south who works in Port of Spain, can for instance, do deliveries.
Businesses can practise corporate goodwill by using local producers and products, and individually all of us can do our part.
Not only does this help those like the chow guy, it builds the entrepreneurial capital of our country, and it does so amongst groups who may not have traditionally been in that fold, giving opportunities to those from marginalised communities, and groups like single mothers etc.
By encouraging a man to fish, rather than feeding him a fish, by giving life to the credo of “it takes a village to raise a child”, not only are we helping ourselves by creating productive citizens, this approach gives us the best opportunity to find the next Musk, the next Bezos, the next Gates, because the very last thing that defines the Trinbagonian is our creativity, which once channelled correctly, has for decades been unmatched on the world stage.
Tim Teemal
St James