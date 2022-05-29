Real solutions for young entrepreneurs

So usually, I know the topic of the article weeks before I write it. It simmers around in my mind as I incorporate points and decide the flow as the story line manoeuvres and unfolds.

Sometimes a particular issue comes at me and lingers at the forefront, and I feel impelled to discuss and analyse and understand the issue and then write about it. Last week I wrote about anger and aggression in the post pandemic phase and for this week I had another topic about which I have been fiercely passionate. I was ready to move on.