I write today as a born and patriotic Trinidadian and Tobagonian who has been watching the events as they unfold in Trinidad.
Firstly, our Government’s initial response to Covid-19 was, I think, excellent. It was a novel virus the world knew very little about, and Trinidad and Tobago’s borders needed to be secured to deter and delay the arrival of the virus.
Sixteen months later, we are still suffering the effects of the lockdown which continues to today, and our Government seems to be clueless about our way forward. This is evident with the Government’s only way being that 800,000 citizens must be vaccinated so we can go back to business.
I dare say that if those who for, personal reasons (as is their right), refuse to receive the vaccine number between 25 and 35 per cent of the adult population, we are going to remain shuttered indefinitely.
Really, Mr Prime Minister?
Let’s look at the benefits of the vaccine:
• It allows you, the individual, to recover from being infected by the virus many times over an unvaccinated person. (Fact)
• For travelling overseas, it allows the individual to not face quarantine on arrival in, or refusal of entry to, most foreign countries.
• False narrative is even being mouthed by those who often lead and should know better about benefits.(Fact)
Our leaders often voice that it will stop the spread of the disease.
Really?
According to the latest from the US’ Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which at this time is the leader with regards to studying the Covid virus and its mutations, the message from our hard-working leaders is incorrect.
The CDC has advised that the fully vaccinated can and, if exposed, will be infected, and can cause others to be infected with the virus, but 97 per cent will not face mortality.
So, clearly taking or not taking the vaccine is a personal choice that endangers you, the individual, only.
Can the Government or its advisers say which of the vaccines prevents any person from being infected with the virus?
This I ask, as breakthrough cases around the world are increasing phenomenally.
In addition to our Government pressing our population to be vaccinated or we will have little or no commerce, there are other items that should have been added to our arsenal to combat the virus.
These are, for example:
Use of the Government’s info time on all media platforms to explain and show how to re-enter the home after being in public areas. (Changing clothes outside, placing used clothes in a tightly tied plastic bag and immediately showering and washing hair, etc).
Clips showing hygiene steps to be taken after a positive test result, so as to not expose those around you to the virus.
Since over 80 per cent of our fatalities are individuals with previously existing health issues, we should have targeted this group with more precision instead of targeting the entire population.
Government needs to meet with the leaders of all sectors of business and formulate new plans going forward to reopen business, while allowing staff who are high risk to either work from home with full pay (if possible) or agree to a 50/50 payment scale where both the business and Government share cost of keeping employees at high risk safe.
Citizens who reside with elderly parents or relatives must be placed in State quarantine on receiving a positive result or while awaiting results.
Business must be made to sign a contractual agreement that the advised protocols issued by the Ministry of Health have to be implemented and maintained, failing which there can be a written warning on first infraction, and further breaches will lead to suspension of business for a stated period of two weeks, in the first instance.
I would love to meet the businessman/woman who won’t agree to reopen with these arrangements.
A more person-friendly approach must be adopted to convince those who are sceptical about receiving the vaccines to change their minds and receive it. Saying allyuh go dead if you don’t take the vaccine at the top of the mountain does not give encouragement to all.
Make no mistake, the virus is a serious problem the world over, but leaders have realised they must open their economies or face certain long-term economic disaster.
Can and will any government official do without a salary or income for a period of five months?
Never happen, as one has stated in the past, “I want my money”.