The Prime Minister has declared the cancellation of Carnival for 2021, but what does this statement translate to on the ground? It’s time we understand the devil that’s going to hide if there are no details.
Cancelling Carnival has its root in locking-down of the Carnival spirit so it does not invoke the very risk that the decision to lock it down was made to avoid. What benefits do we derive from cancellation if the very vitality and compulsiveness that come from the conjuring of the Carnival spirit still persist.
The inherent festive appetite that emerges from the deep-seated impulses of our mental psyches rises like a tidal wave surging over the population.
These impulses are restrained by individuals only through internal suppression or repression of their behaviours. But so far, the validity of these approaches has not found general acceptance on a social or, I dare say, moral basis.
Nevertheless, these impulses do not easily relent in any fashion that allows us to just naturally say, “No Carnival!” and the pre-eminence of Carnival will just disappear. Efforts need to be made to hold this culture at bay, simply for the sake of our future health.
On the ground, this translates to no announcement of the presence of Carnival, no ushering in of the subordinate carnival spirits, Jouvert. No Carnival competitions and events to draw hordes of people to congregate or be lured unto the streets.
The best way forward is to avoid the branding and virtualisation of Carnival activities. So many logistical errors could be made here, to perpetuate a complete preponderance of undue physical contact and social collisions.
Let’s face it, the nature of festivity and partying is the “collection of human bodies together at certain locations”. It is only through physical contact that we truly experience each other. Love is touch, touch is love.
We are spirits housed in bodies on this material plane and it’s through touch we physically connect to sensually experience each other.
How vital that connection is to our very existence is not definitively measured, but we are aware, too, that to reduce physical contact en masse is very problematic.
We need to pay more attention to this phenomenon of “cancelling Carnival” so it does not evolve into a fragmented aberration of Covid-19 blunders that can eventually be hitched onto the prevailing Government as a reflection of incompetence.
To the police, too, it won’t be as easy as Christmas. Some intelligence operations or information gathering may be advisable to stem any occasions of irregular festive activities.
The Government obviously has to subsidise the whole Carnival endeavour by compensating all the proponents of the Festival. This must be in exchange for full desist of the invocation of the Carnival fever, so to speak.
It will be no good subsidising the loss and then proponents go out and seek their own fortune by invoking the ethos of the Festival to make additional money.
If they are subsidised, they must not continue their trade in any way that compromises health standards and health environmental conditions.
The basic argument is that unless key barriers are not set up, when the time comes, the Festival will invoke itself and give rise to the same risks we are seeking to avoid.
It lives in our hearts and minds and we need to avoid being overwhelmed by it, and at the same time not allow those who financially benefit from it to suffer indiscriminately.