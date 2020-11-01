For four years US President Donald Trump unapologetically attacked the lynchpins of US hegemony, earning him unprecedented hatred from Washington establishment. It also earned him the adoration of a growing populace resentful of unbridled economic and political hegemony wielded by corrupt Washington officialdom. Here are some reasons to love or hate Trump.
Nineteen years after the USA’s deployment of troops to Afghanistan, troops in Iraq for 17 years and thousands deployed to dozens of countries, Democrats and Republicans had a rare moment of unsurpassed unity in 2019. As Trump moved to remove US troops from Afghanistan and Syria, calling Syria a land of “sand and death”, official Washington was livid. The outrage bordered on hysteria, with the press core telling you that Trump hated the military; no celebration as you would think, with the prospect of Americans out of harm’s way.
What mainstream media will never tell you is that nearly half of senior defence department officials are inextricably linked to military contracts. Weapons manufacturers pressured the Pentagon to override the decision of the president on Afghanistan. Trump’s calling out of the defence industry was unprecedented. “Top people at the Pentagon” want to “fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs, the planes, everything else…they’re happy.”
On the heels of Barack Obama’s and Hillary Clinton’s genocidal eight-year assault on the Middle East causing a mass exodus of millions, a refugee crisis and the killing of millions, Deep State warmongerers, plying for war in Kosovo and Serbia, the Middle East and North Africa, Syria and Afghanistan were stopped in their tracks. Trump would fight trade wars for America, no appetite for blood.
International and local mainstream media were silent on these atrocities. Corporate media had its job to do from the moment Trump announced his candidacy. Trump comes from construction, the big kind that changed the landscape of New York in the 80s and 90s. From part European lineage, also marrying outside, brash, tough-talking outsider Trump was an immediate, dire threat to Washington swamp establishment. He called out the media:”the most dishonest people on the planet,” recognising upfront the concentrated capita in the hands of their corporations and elites to which Washington is begotten.
Trump’s challenge of US intelligence agencies was unprecedented, exposing glaring chinks in FBI and CIA armour, showing up that compromised estate for what it is, begotten to big business and politicians.
He re-negotiated global trade agreements (NAFTA, TPP Trans Pacific Partnership) which favoured large global monopolists and which had over time debilitated the working and middle classes and US small and medium businesses. He ended an unbridled wave of outsourcing, and brought back US manufacturing enterprise home. He negotiated a more equitable funding of NATO. He moved the USA towards energy independence. He, in collaboration with Russia has it seems really “knocked the hell out of ISIS”.
He took on Big Pharma by establishing law to reduce pharmaceutical prices for US citizens, comparable to the lowest on the planet; via his “most favoured nation” pricing scheme. He is tackling the opiate trade and entrenched criminal gangs through border control. Immigration is good only if it is legal, he asserts. Safe national borders is a prerequisite for national existence, he advocates. Former president Obama established historical records on immigrant repatriation.
Obama boasted about giving out more food stamps than any other president in US history. Trump put able-bodied food stamp recipients back into the work force, with nearly five million Americans coming off of food stamps.
In less than two years in the Oval Office, Trump pushed for criminal justice reform passing the First Step Act which targeted many shackled by the unfair and unjust sentencing laws which were instituted by the Bill Clinton 1994 Crime Bill.
Trump, not Obama, passed the most comprehensive criminal justice reform bill in decades despite Obama having Democratic control of all branches of government for his first two years. Ninety-one per cent of the total inmates released have been black Americans.
Trump appointed his Presidential Advisory Board on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), the backbone of educating blacks since the end of slavery, signed an executive order to push funding in programmes, passing HBCU legislation faster than any other president in American history; increasing annual budgets by 25 per cent.
Trump campaigned as the greatest jobs creation president. Under Trump, African American unemployment reached its lowest rate in modern history for both black Americans. This was actually the case for almost all ethnic groups before Covid-19 shutdowns. This is factual and verifiable. As media outlets downplayed the effects of Trump’s economic policies, IRS tax filings won’t lie.
Opportunity zones set up under by the Trump administration in designated low income areas drove more than $75 billion in private investment into disadvantaged communities in the two years after it was created.
When legitimate protest by the movement, BLM was hijacked by anarchists and insurgents, Nancy Pelosi embraced the chaos. “Let them blow off steam”, they said, as both black and white lives were lost and businesses destroyed. Democratic mayors and governors supported the defunding of police. Murder rates in all these cities where hostility and disrespect for police is astronomical and the police have justifiably pulled back, murder rates have gone up. Law and order President Trump refused to support defunding.
Local and international mainstream media regularly import anti-Trump rhetoric wholesale and uncritically branding him racist. If CNN says it, it must be right, right? President Trump is flagellating the status quo, with steadfastness and some good humour, and reactionaries here and abroad, are terrified.
Judy V Kublalsingh
via e-mail