Rebranding our values?

Many have lamented the lack of spectators at Carnival festivities, particularly at Jouvert and on Carnival Monday and Tuesday. The solution by those in authority is the re-branding of Carnival.
The majority of citizens of our country are morally and spiritually inclined. This is evident by the tapestry of churches, mandirs, temples and masjids that adorn our land.
The Carnival that I know was a family event. Parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and children would meet and seek vantage points to see the parade of bands.
Today the parade of bands has become a parade of bare bottoms, bare breasts and others hanging out of their hammocks.
It is hardly a spectacle for parents to allow their children to see either on the road or on television.
The decadence of moral standards is evident.
The re-branding of our moral values in Carnival is what the authorities should seek to address.