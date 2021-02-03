It is rare that I read an entire contribution from any football expert, but Garth Wattley in Wednesday’s Express was an exception. Initially I blamed Coach Fenwick for our devastating loss on Sunday against the USA. Not for losing, but for dropping our boys into the deep end. However, Mr Wattley’s column gave new insight into the coach’s dilemma, a dilemma of his own making, I think.
The team had to travel in these “Covid” times, a recipe for stress. Did they have any opportunity to speak with any other sports-persons who had gone through the whole “bubble” experience?
Mental toughness has never been a given in Caribbean sports-persons. Ask the WI cricket team. This has to be a learned skill. Adaptability has to be learned. I may not be a coach, but I am a professional supporter. I watch all sports. Yes, even golf. So I know the difference between a team and a collection of individuals trying to impress the coach.
Team-building takes time. Why are we even taking part in World Cup qualifiers for 2022? This costs money. And our Government has made it clear that we don’t have any.
Although nobody asked for my opinion, how about we have a “do-over’’ in football? Start by re-building the primary and secondary school teams, absorb these players into senior teams, maybe North vs South, or East vs West, or clubs. What about village teams? How about we get communities to contribute to their village teams? How about selling shares? And T-shirts? Get local small businesses to promote local teams. Does anyone know where to buy a Trinidad and Tobago uniform?
Then maybe we can graduate into challenging other Caribbean teams, and upwards to Concacaf. Then we may be ready for World Cup 2026.