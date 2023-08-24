Reckless and absurd view by Moonilal

I was taken aback by a recent comment by Dr Roodal Moonilal, as reported in the local news media, that the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) had indicated there was no worker strike by Caribbean Airlines (CAL) pilots and, therefore, in his view, there was no basis for the ex-parte injunction sought and obtained by CAL’s management.
Dr Moonilal is considered by some as a potential future prime minister of T&T. In the face of all that has transpired over the past few days, it is astoundingly reckless and absurd for Dr Moonilal to express such a view. Thankfully, the Industrial Court did not agree with him.
Dr Moonilal obviously supports TTALPA. However, that does not give him the right to muzzle Energy Minister Stuart Young, who does not share his view. The Government is obligated to respond to any adverse comments. The citizens will then be in a position to draw their own conclusions.
Louis W Williams
St Augustine