As we dust ourselves off from the economic austerity caused by Covid-19, the mayor of Port of Spain seeks to increase our hardship with his personal obsession—wrecking.
It is difficult to understand what incentive Mayor Martinez has to restart wrecking because it seems to be the only major interest that he has. Questions about the money from wrecking are discussed often as an obvious clue to some sort of motive.
What will it take to motivate the mayor to tackle the real issues plaguing our capital? Perhaps the business owners—that is, the few who remain in the city—and the few residents should take up a collection and deposit a monthly stipend to City Hall to make the possible interest in wrecking money not as attractive as it now seems to be.
Mayor Martinez, the people are not as concerned about your exaggerated traffic complaint in Port of Spain. They are concerned about the unprecedented vagrancy. They are concerned about the potholes and dilapidated roads (viz, Mucurapo Road, Park Street, Henry Street, etc).
They are concerned about the inadequate city drainage causing flooding. They are concerned about the real and daily threat of being robbed in broad daylight.
They are concerned about the rising cost of living and the disparity between people who make the rules and everyone else. None of these issues get your attention.
Be cautious, Mr Mayor, your plan to restart wrecking is bad timing, bad judgment and out of tune with the reality of Port of Spain.
Michael Stephen
Port of Spain