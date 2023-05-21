While many may argue crime in Trinidad and Tobago remains a significant concern in 2023, a contrary view could be that progress has been made in addressing the issue.
It is important to acknowledge the efforts taken by law enforcement agencies and the Government to implement stricter policies, improve community policing and enhance intelligence capabilities.
To further tackle the problem, corrective measures should focus on comprehensive social programmes, education reform and economic opportunities to address root causes of crime.
Strengthening cooperation between agencies, investing in technology (CCTV cameras and community street lighting) and promoting community engagement will also be crucial in achieving a safer society.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings