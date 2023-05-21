While many may argue crime in Trinidad and Tobago remains a significant concern in 2023, a contrary view could be that progress has been made in addressing the issue.

It is important to acknowledge the efforts taken by law enforcement agencies and the Government to implement stricter policies, improve community policing and enhance intelligence capabilities.

To further tackle the problem, corrective measures should focus on comprehensive social programmes, education reform and economic opportunities to address root causes of crime.

Strengthening cooperation between agencies, investing in technology (CCTV cameras and community street lighting) and promoting community engagement will also be crucial in achieving a safer society.

Gordon Laughlin

Westmoorings

Chaguaramas, drug haven

The time has come for a serious investigation into the concentration of drug-trafficking activities at Chaguaramas, an area that is largely under State control and is the base of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment and Coast Guard.

Saturday’s police announcement of the seizure of 168 kilos of cocaine valued by the TTPS at $234 million, in the carpark of an unidentified hotel, is the latest in a series of massive drug busts in which Chaguaramas and its adjacent islands feature prominently in the import of massive quantities of hard drugs into Trinidad and export to the United States and Europe.

Knowing nothing

So, a few months ago I had written about the Johari window. This window was developed by psychologists Joseph Luft and Harrington Ingham in 1955. They used it as a technique to help people better understand their relationship with themselves and their relationship with others. It is a concept also regularly used in project management and strategic planning.

Murder rate sign of a deeper issue

Policing is not only about the murder rate. Important as this may be, the murder rate is symptomatic of a deeper malaise.

To achieve real, not perceived, success in reducing the crime rate, good policing strategy would put more focus on the cause, and would not allow the symptom to distract.

Judges must give proper, timely reasons for decisions

This letter is being written on behalf of the ordinary litigant who may or may not have suffered the injustice of losing their case, sometimes after a long, agonising waiting period, and have to decide whether or not to appeal the decision of the High Court.

Banks and our waning trust

Recently I listened with interest to a claim on TV about an account being set up in a local bank sometime in the past, but it was now non-existent. I cannot pass judgment here, for I do not have the facts either way, but I can speculate that it would be pretty audacious or foolish or mentally unstable for someone to make such a claim in public and for the media.