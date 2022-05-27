Recognising Rienzi

The recent publication of a book on the life and times of Adrian Cola Rienzi (Krishna Deonarine) by Dr Brinsley Samaroo throws a spotlight on the meagre and inconsequential recognition accorded to this towering personage in the evolution and consolidation of the labour movement in Trinidad.

Rienzi was indisputably a pivotal figure in the formation of the major trade union in both the oil and sugar industries. He was a founding member and the first president-general of both the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union and the All Trinidad Sugar Estates and Factory Workers Trade Union.

He also made a positive and laudable contribution to the advancement of social justice and the development of political awareness in the country.

As a lawyer, he defended gratis in the courts trade union activists, mobilisers and leading figures in the labour movement, such as Uriah Butler.

As a member of the Legislative Council, he opposed unjust and oppressive laws, and championed the fundamental rights of workers and citizens generally.

He served with distinction as a judicial officer. He founded an organisation designed to stimulate political discourse and civic consciousness among citizens.

The question is why Rienzi was not given commensurate ­national recognition by the administrations which held political office after Independence.

Butler had a somewhat longer and more colourful history as a labour leader and a little more active engagement in politics, but Rienzi’s contribution was only marginally less significant. A major highway was renamed after Butler, and the OWTU erected a statue of him while the government erected one for AA Cipriani.

For Rienzi, there was little national or local recognition. As a histori­cally outstanding figure from the then-borough of San Fernando to whose development he contributed as a mayor and a committed and leading resident, he was rewarded with a minor roadway in the borough named after him, which dubious honour he had to share with an obscure PNM councillor. The road sign even spelt his name incorrectly as RENZI instead of Rienzi.

Basdeo Panday named the headquarters of the All Trinidad Sugar Union in McBean, Couva, after Rienzi, but this was a non-governmental and private initiative.

In government, Panday was not moved to institute any form of national and enduring public recognition to the historical contribution of Rienzi to this land—for example, by renaming the Butler Highway as the Butler- Rienzi Highway, or by identifying a public office, institution or award in Rienzi’s name.

It is a sad commentary on the failure to give deserved honour to someone who was undoubtedly a national hero.

Trevor Sudama

San Fernando

No beers...but definitely guns

Son, today is your 18th birthday, which means you can go out to buy a gun. I know you have been looking at several designs—so, if you wish, why not buy two? On the other hand, remember you’re still too young to buy even a beer.

Son, the best defence for a bad man with a gun is a good man with a gun. Also, if every person in America owns a gun, we’ll be all safe.

Dad, how are you planning to protect kids in school?

Finding a balance

Finding a balance

Whether or not yesterday’s significant show of force by large groups of workers in Port of Spain is to be seen as an overreaction, it is cause for deep concern in the ­society. The Government has an urgent duty now to ­respond to it in such a manner as to ease the tension.

“We not taking that so” could easily be summed up as the ­anthem behind the turnout, as a first response to the offer on the table for settlement of long-delayed salary negotiations in the ­public sector.

My US travel advisory

Trinidad and Tobago nationals are advised (by me) against travelling to the United States due to endemic mass shootings motivated by various forms of hatred.

Mass shootings are incidents of gun violence in which at least four or more persons are killed or injured. The latest occurrence at the time of writing was Tuesday, when 19 primary school children and two teachers were killed. That overshadowed the May 15 slaughter of ten black people, and the 12 other mass shootings in between.

What’s the fuss about Foster?

What really is all the fuss about Minister Foster Cummings and his $4,411,464.76 deposit into his personal account at Venture Credit Union?

The minister claims that “it was a straightforward business loan”, undertaken by him when he was a back bencher in the Senate, but before he was appointed a Cabinet minister.

Trauma, trauma, everywhere

Trauma, trauma, everywhere

I see you write about me again, she said, laughing. Mystified, as she was not present in my mind as I wrote my last column, I asked what she meant. She was referring to the people who bottled everything inside and the unexpected eruptions that come from what might seem slight triggers. It made me think of how many times I have tried to coax her to talk about the pains of her past, only to pull up when it was evident that dredging up the memories was too much for her.