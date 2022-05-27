Recognising Rienzi

The recent publication of a book on the life and times of Adrian Cola Rienzi (Krishna Deonarine) by Dr Brinsley Samaroo throws a spotlight on the meagre and inconsequential recognition accorded to this towering personage in the evolution and consolidation of the labour movement in Trinidad.
Rienzi was indisputably a pivotal figure in the formation of the major trade union in both the oil and sugar industries. He was a founding member and the first president-general of both the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union and the All Trinidad Sugar Estates and Factory Workers Trade Union.
He also made a positive and laudable contribution to the advancement of social justice and the development of political awareness in the country.
As a lawyer, he defended gratis in the courts trade union activists, mobilisers and leading figures in the labour movement, such as Uriah Butler.
As a member of the Legislative Council, he opposed unjust and oppressive laws, and championed the fundamental rights of workers and citizens generally.
He served with distinction as a judicial officer. He founded an organisation designed to stimulate political discourse and civic consciousness among citizens.
The question is why Rienzi was not given commensurate national recognition by the administrations which held political office after Independence.
Butler had a somewhat longer and more colourful history as a labour leader and a little more active engagement in politics, but Rienzi’s contribution was only marginally less significant. A major highway was renamed after Butler, and the OWTU erected a statue of him while the government erected one for AA Cipriani.
For Rienzi, there was little national or local recognition. As a historically outstanding figure from the then-borough of San Fernando to whose development he contributed as a mayor and a committed and leading resident, he was rewarded with a minor roadway in the borough named after him, which dubious honour he had to share with an obscure PNM councillor. The road sign even spelt his name incorrectly as RENZI instead of Rienzi.
Basdeo Panday named the headquarters of the All Trinidad Sugar Union in McBean, Couva, after Rienzi, but this was a non-governmental and private initiative.
In government, Panday was not moved to institute any form of national and enduring public recognition to the historical contribution of Rienzi to this land—for example, by renaming the Butler Highway as the Butler- Rienzi Highway, or by identifying a public office, institution or award in Rienzi’s name.
It is a sad commentary on the failure to give deserved honour to someone who was undoubtedly a national hero.
Trevor Sudama
San Fernando