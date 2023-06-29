Recognising the labour of our educators

As Labour Day honours those who have fought for the rights of workers in Trinidad & Tobago, the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Teacher Educators (TTATE) wishes to recognise the labour of teachers who will be integral to the reform movement that our education system now demands.
Even though politicians and the public have acknowledged the many challenging circumstances which schools face post-Covid-19, it is necessary to remember that teachers’ efforts will be the major input for reform success.
Twenty-first century schools are expected to assume multiple roles beyond the delivery of expert knowledge. Covid-19 highlighted quite clearly that no level of sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) can replace the human touch of teachers. Teachers are caregivers, mentors, counsellors, liaison officers and community workers, even as they provide young people with the motivation, skills and knowledge for the future.
However, it is impossible for teachers to fulfil these obligations without crucial support systems, from basic cleaning services to special education, administration and teacher education. In all well-developed education systems, teacher education is a non-negotiable aspect of teacher professionalism as it is integral to the preparation of teachers who must face the inevitable challenges that accompany fundamental change.
Further, reform is only possible within a strong student-centred environment which prioritises the development and well-being of our children. When we place our young people at the centre of our education system, we can begin to ask the critical questions that will create the assessment systems, teaching approaches and caring systems which will serve all children.
Elitist systems have limited currency within student-centred education. All our young people, regardless of class, race, disability or other differences, must learn to solve their society’s problems together. Education is an expensive endeavour, but it is one in which financial investment provides generations of wealth, improved equity and social stability.
As we remember the sacrifices made by the early labour movement for the rights of workers in Trinidad and Tobago and globally, TTATE sends Labour Day greetings to teachers, teacher educators and all workers who are critical to support their work.
Dr Rowena Kalloo
president, Trinidad and Tobago Association of Teacher Educators