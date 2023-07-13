Recognition plays role in success

This letter is in response to the Ministry of Education’s decision to stop the publication of the results of top Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) pupils.
Why is this, and why hasn’t the public, especially parents and the denominational boards, raised its concern over this decision? Perhaps there have been sporadic views shared on social media and other platforms, but clearly these have not been loud enough to get the ministry’s attention.
Even if the faux pas in the 2022 results was deliberate or due to human error, I see that as no excuse to stop celebrating our top achievers. People involved in that matter should have been dealt with, and treated accordingly. Our top achievers have worked hard, they have put in the time and deserve to be recognised.
Are we now developing a system where every child is going to receive a trophy, irrespective of placement? I know that there are many disadvantaged children because of circumstances at home, but even from such situations stars arise. Why is this? Is it not because they had a determination to succeed in spite of their challenges?
Perhaps the Ministry of Education should look up the meaning of the word “recognition” once again and its impact on those on whom it’s bestowed, and by extension the wider community. Recognition plays a major part in the success of a society at all levels. Talk to those business gurus and coaches; they’d tell you how to turn a flagging team around. Perhaps this is what the West Indies cricket team needed—recognition (just a bit of humour, but you get my point).
So come on now, Ministry of Education, do better than this. Publish these results. Let’s not make decisions that are seemingly influenced by foreign bodies who are not even working for the ministry. What’s next? Are we going to stop awarding scholarships to our high-school students? Are their achievements going to be silenced as well?
What were the famous words of our first prime minister and “Father of our Nation”, Dr Eric Williams, again? Were they not, “You carry the future of Trinidad and Tobago in your school bags?” If this is truly so, then recognition must continue to be part of your responsibility, Ministry of Education.
Judy Rampersad
Tobago