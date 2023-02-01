We, as two practising attorneys, having more than 45 years’ experience each (a combination of over 90 years), mainly in the area of civil litigation and one a member of the Inner Bar, wish to express our grave concern, reservation and disappointment in the proposed and prohibitive increase in court fees as suggested by the Rules Committee.
The Rules Committee usually has members of the private Bar participating in its deliberations. If our colleagues agreed to the proposed exorbitant increases, we suggest that they ought to have more carefully considered the factors and issues set out below. We are very far away from being a developed country and very many, many litigants would be unable to pay these fees, thereby denying them liberal access to justice.
The proposed increases are prohibitive, daunting and would be a disincentive to our ordinary citizens trying to access justice through our legal system.
We are therefore more than alarmed at the recent news of a decision by the Rules Committee of the Supreme Court to substantially increase court filing fees.
“Access to justice” is an important pillar in our justice system, both civil and criminal, and we need to keep the system open, fair, accessible and just.
In fact, when the inimitable Lord Woolf of the UK came up with the new Civil Proceedings Rules (“CPR”), on which we have patterned our own CPR, the cornerstone, and indeed the central theme, was “access to justice”.
Access to justice must and could only mean that the ordinary to the very rich persons in our society must have unhindered and liberal access to justice, so as to ventilate their disputes or grievances by an independent and impartial tribunal (court).
The proposed increases could have the chilling effect of denying people with lesser means access to justice.
Not only in the case of a litigant wishing to bring or pursue a valid claim but also a defendant who may be faced with litigation against him/her, which may perhaps be lacking in merit and/or in respect of which he/she may have a valid counter-claim, which he/she could find himself/herself unable to defend and/or pursue.
This could lead to disastrous financial and other consequences, and even ruin for a litigant and his/her family, in either of the above-mentioned positions.
Should justice not be accessible, if not readily available, to everyone regardless of their means? While there may be the counter-argument of the availability of legal aid, the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority is surely already hard-pressed, if not completely stretched, in terms of its available resources, including financing and personnel.
We respectfully suggest that ready access to justice on reasonable terms to all and sundry is a fundamental aspect of a functioning democracy and, indeed, a sound legal system.
Of course, the country is facing extremely difficult economic times, not unlike other countries in the world today, with gasoline prices having been increased not so long ago and, most fundamentally, food prices, according to one prominent economist quoted in a daily newspaper, having risen over 45 per cent in about the last seven years or thereabouts.
A new property tax regime is about to be put in place and there is a possibility of electricity rates being significantly increased. Not to forget the substantial and wide-ranging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the attendant long-term lockdown.
In that context, considering the other issues respectfully raised here, we humbly urge careful consideration by those in authority of all relevant factors.
In the circumstances, we also enquire whether it is the intention of the Rules Committee to fully explain why, at this time, there is the need to so significantly increase these filing fees, what exactly they are needed for and also to provide the nation with its accounts.
This we wish to emphasise is not an attack on any particular body or individual but is rather an attempt to speak up and seek information on behalf of the nation as a whole.