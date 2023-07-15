The Online Gaming Agents Association of Trinidad and Tobago (OGAATT) is calling on the Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BATT) to revisit and reconsider the mandate given to Lotto agents to move away from over-the-counter (OTC) deposits to night safe deposits.
This comes on the heels of BATT’s concerns over banking-related robberies, and their partnering with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to address it.
OGAATT is asking BATT to give agents the option rather than making it mandatory. For the past five years, First Citizens made night deposits mandatory for agents while within the last month, Scotiabank has been needling agents to switch from OTC deposits to night safe deposits. We are calling on BATT to call on both First Citizens and Scotiabank to reconsider their position on this issue.
OGAATT is pleased that BATT is concerned about bank-related robberies. Most agents are fearful for their lives in doing night safe deposits.
OGAATT is also calling on the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) to be more aggressive and proactive in representing agents on this issue. After all, NLCB, and not the agents, is the banks’ client. NLCB should also be more concerned and active in securing its monies. The onus is on NLCB and not the agents. In addition, any costs attached to night safe deposits should rightfully be borne by NLCB and not the agents.
OGAATT would be pursuing this matter further.
Dean Persad
president, OGAATT