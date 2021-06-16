It will stretch credulity well past its point of elasticity to believe that Cabinet ministers of whichever political party, who reflexively and unfailingly support their colleagues no matter what the issue, will on mere utterance of the word “recuse” be transmogrified into paragons of objectivity and financial rectitude.

It is vastly more probable that, true to form, they will, with dogged loyalty, approve contracts for each other’s relatives.

And, as for any relative of a minister being just an employee and not the owner, that relative will doubtless find it difficult to escape the rewards showered on him by a grateful firm if he brought in a plum Government deal.

Only an independent team to evaluate in conflict-of-interest situations can offer the slender hope that the hapless taxpayers’ money will be protected.

Anthony Wahid

Barataria

Fishermen under siege

It is easy to understand why members of the fishing community may consider themselves victims of a double-standard that places less value on their lives than on others.

Assessing curfew efficacy

The extended curfew hours recently announced for June 19 and 20 is our Government’s way of doubling down on the current state of emergency (SoE) which has been in effect since May 15.

Govt debt and economic growth

Many commentators are highly critical of the Government given the high debt held at present, particularly so, as the Minister of Finance has told us that the Government is short of money and had to revert to both the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) and borrowing to continue to run the economy and support those disadvantaged by the pandemic and the continuing recession. 

Litmus test season

This Friday most of the eyes of the cricketing world will be focused on the commencement of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl, in Southampton, England.

Labour Day marches will have to wait

If the Muslim community could quietly and sensibly deal with the cancellation of its Eid ul Fitr holiday festivities at the end of Ramadan, what is wrong with the labour fraternity?

Time to plan for a new Carnival My fellow-Carnivalistas.

May I first apologise for inflicting these thoughts on your good selves, and explain that I'm sending them to the newspapers not in order to gain wider notoriety but in acknowledgment that two out of three may very, understandably, have far better use for their space.