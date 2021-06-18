It will stretch credulity well past its point of elasticity to believe that Cabinet ministers of whichever political party, who reflexively and unfailingly support their colleagues no matter what the issue, will on mere utterance of the word “recuse” be transmogrified into paragons of objectivity and financial rectitude.

It is vastly more probable that, true to form, they will, with dogged loyalty, approve contracts for each other’s relatives.

And, as for any relative of a minister being just an employee and not the owner, that relative will doubtless find it difficult to escape the rewards showered on him by a grateful firm if he brought in a plum Government deal.

Only an independent team to evaluate in conflict-of-interest situations can offer the slender hope that the hapless taxpayers’ money will be protected.

Anthony Wahid

Barataria

