Reduce gatherings to 3 people

With Covid-19 on the increase in our country and being in hard lockdown, I have a few recommendations for the authorities.

• Reduce public gatherings to three persons because if the infection rate continues as it is, we could be looking at two out of every five persons in a gathering being infected, symptomatic or asymptotic.

• Penalties should be increased for not wearing a mask and gathering in excess of the stipulated number.

• Banks, finance houses, etc, should allow mortgagors to pay only interest, lease rent, insurance payment on their mortgages.

• I would like to see the banks, etc, refinance mortgages for a period of five years—eg, a mortgage may be ending in 2026: why not refinance it to end in 2028? Why can’t mortgagors be given an additional five years, so that if the mortgage should end when the mortgagor turns 60, can they not allow the mortgage to run until the mortgagor turns 65 years in some instances?

Andrew Morris

via e-mail

