With Covid-19 on the increase in our country and being in hard lockdown, I have a few recommendations for the authorities.

• Reduce public gatherings to three persons because if the infection rate continues as it is, we could be looking at two out of every five persons in a gathering being infected, symptomatic or asymptotic.

• Penalties should be increased for not wearing a mask and gathering in excess of the stipulated number.

• Banks, finance houses, etc, should allow mortgagors to pay only interest, lease rent, insurance payment on their mort­gages.

• I would like to see the banks, etc, refinance mortgages for a period of five years—eg, a mortgage may be ending in 2026: why not refinance it to end in 2028? Why can’t mortgagors be given an additional five years, so that if the mortgage should end when the mortgagor turns 60, can they not allow the mortgage to run until the mortgagor turns 65 years in some instances?

Andrew Morris

via e-mail

Govt, Opposition must unite

As difficult as it may be to look past their differences, our warring politicians must find it within themselves to put the nation’s needs above their animosities and join forces in the fight against Covid-19. 

Netanyahu and Hamas

“Objective allies” generally don’t even talk to each other. They don’t have common values, their ultimate goals may be completely incompatible, they often hate each other. But they share some intermediate goal, and are clever enough to realise they can both get what they want by acting together in certain ways.

Eid Mubarak to the nation

The National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago would like to take the opportunity to wish Eid Mubarak to the Islamic community and to the whole nation on this occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

For the greater good

The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) extends greetings to our Muslim sisters and brothers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

For the second year in a row, members of the Muslim faith had to go through the Holy Month of Ramadan during the Covid-19 pandemic...

Flood and dry taps...we like it so

“Water, water everywhere, but nary a drop to drink...” is a line from the epic poem, The Ancient Mariner, by Samuel Taylor Coleridge.

It described a sailing ship becalmed at sea and its crew dying for drinkable water. For us, the “water, water everywhere” describes the constant peril...

Dr Rampaul stayed humble to the very end

The thought of Dr Maniram Rampaul evokes pleasant memories of the unpretentious life in Rio Claro in which he played an integral role to everyone, rich and poor alike. When someone dies, we tend to hyperbolise their life.