Reduce subsidy on inter-island ferry

I embarked on a mid-semester getaway to Tobago via the inter-island ferry with my fiancée, and I was very satisfied with its efficiency, reliability, and punctuality. Fortunately, I sailed on the APT James to Tobago and the Buccoo Reef returning to Trinidad.
Minister Rohan Sinanan, have your jacket, you will get away this time. The inter-island ferry travel service is first-class. Those two vessels are in incredible, immaculate condition; no issues with parking, comfortable seating, fully functioning A/C, and a good taste of movies.
Here’s the funny thing, though. A trip from Store Bay to Nylon Pool on a glass-bottom boat costs $150 per person. However, a trip from Trinidad to Tobago on a 94-metre catamaran costs $50 per person.
Rather than punishing drivers on the price of gas at the pump, maybe it’s time we reduce the subsidy on the inter-island ferry travel service instead.
With a service of this quality, surely there’ll be no riots.
Kendell Karan