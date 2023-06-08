Here is a simple question: how long will it take to fill a bucket with water if the faucet is slightly open as opposed to the faucet being fully open?

I am not the most educated person in Trinidad and Tobago, having given up on learning when I was told I could not take the subjects I wanted when I attended college. However, I believe very strongly in common sense.

Our Minister of Fineants (Finance) keeps adding to the list of taxes he can levy on the population (PAYE/VAT/pro­perty tax, etc) in the hope of increasing revenue. I say to him that he is embarking on a senseless mission.

When you levy all those taxes on the population you stifle the growth of businesses and thereby stifle the treasury. I suggest you remove all those ridiculous taxes and thereby give the population buying power. That will result in busines­ses succeeding.

They will be in a position to expand, hire more workers, and that is where you will collect an increased level of corporate tax, far in excess of what you will collect with your present method.

Remember the cry in Boston, “No taxation without representation”.

Richard Deane

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cracks, gaps and overlaps

Cracks, gaps and overlaps

The presentations made by the battery of public officials responsible for the country’s roads in an appearance before Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Land and Physical Infrastructure on Wednesday were very enlightening. They certainly helped to explain why the national road repair programme is in the mess that it is.

Insurance to the rescue?

Insurance to the rescue?

California’s fall from grace has been steep and swift, and now even the insurance companies are pulling out. The two biggest American home insurance companies, State Farm and Allstate, announced last week that they will stop selling insurance policies to Californians. Why? Climate change-related wildfires are making it too risky to insure Californian houses.

Reduce taxes to help grow businesses

Here is a simple question: how long will it take to fill a bucket with water if the faucet is slightly open as opposed to the faucet being fully open?

I am not the most educated person in Trinidad and Tobago, having given up on learning when I was told I could not take the subjects I wanted when I attended college. However, I believe very strongly in common sense.

The August 14th charter for T&T

I always knew of the esteemed Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s academic background as a geologist. But his genius as an historian was unknown to me until his announcement of August 14 as the day when the nation hits the polls for a “constitutionally” due local government election.

Many uses for WASA ‘ponds’

I hear some villages and areas are having problems with a lack of water. But I also heard that WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) is putting down retention ponds.

Just so happens that the ponds are along the roadways. This must be for us to have easy access to the water being collected.

This Christian ready to pay property tax

In the fast-approaching matter of property taxes, I, as a citizen of this land and, far more importantly, as a Christian who seeks to be obedient and pleasing to Him, am anxious, ready, happy and willing to pay same.