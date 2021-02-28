Reducing tension in cultural groups

I’ve often touted the need of multicultural societies to focus on reducing escalatory tensions inter and intra-national cultures by focusing on ethno-relativism over ethno-centrism.
Multiculturalism, transculturalism does nothing as intrusive, falling short by focusing on silos of constituent groups in stereotypes of ‘we’ and ‘them’ as differences. Interculturalism is as much a discussion on similarities as of differences in reducing tensions in cultural encounters between and within groups.
What tensions? Political and national outcomes pit groups against each other in a contest where ‘winner takes all. The rest are left to live out their time extolling bad virtues in ‘comfort’ spaces of hate and misinformation as online mental panacea hopefully disconnected from offline physical realities and behaviour.
The Netflix movie Namaste Wahala invites us to consider our tolerance for cultural ambiguity and inclusion.
Beyond the focus of the show on an interracial relation, the characteristics and peculiarities of such a “mixing” is widespread and applicable in many non-cohabitating settings — including communities, organisations and societies.
It is intercultural.
Ronald Marcano
via e-mail