Reducing tension in cultural groups

I’ve often touted the need of multicultural societies to focus on reducing escalatory tensions inter and intra-national cultures by focusing on ethno-relativism over ethno-centrism.

Multiculturalism, transculturalism does nothing as intrusive, falling short by focusing on silos of constituent groups in stereotypes of ‘we’ and ‘them’ as differences. Interculturalism is as much a discussion on similarities as of differences in reducing tensions in cultural encounters between and within groups.

What tensions? Political and national outcomes pit groups against each other in a contest where ‘winner takes all. The rest are left to live out their time extolling bad virtues in ‘comfort’ spaces of hate and misinformation as online mental panacea hopefully disconnected from offline physical realities and behaviour.

The Netflix movie Namaste Wahala invites us to consider our tolerance for cultural ambiguity and inclusion.

Beyond the focus of the show on an interracial relation, the characteristics and peculiarities of such a “mixing” is widespread and applicable in many non-cohabitating settings — including communities, organisations and societies.

It is intercultural.

Ronald Marcano

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Seek consensus on WASA

Seek consensus on WASA

BECAUSE water is not oil, the Government must approach the challenge of transforming the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) from the perspective of consensus-building and not confrontation. We signal this caution in response to the scapegoating that has flared up as the Government prepares to lay the Cabinet Sub-committee’s report on WASA in Parliament on Friday.

A good start—but it’s not enough

AT last week’s Group of Seven meeting, United States President Joe Biden pledged US$4 billion over two years to the COVAX Facility, the global effort to distribute Covid-19 vaccines equitably across the globe. It’s a good start—but it’s not enough.

UNC badly in need of new strategies

I am one of the die hard ancients who believes that there are only two strong viable political parties in T&T. The Afro based Peoples National Movement (PNM) and the Indo based United National Congress (UNC). Both parties shared similar hardship under the old colonial masters.

Historical change in THA

The first Tobago House of Assembly election was held on November 24, 1980 with 24,141 registered voters on the electoral list. A total of 15,990 persons cast their votes for the party of their choice.

The election signalled a historical change in the governance of Tobago from a County Council to the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) with 12 electoral districts.

Reducing tension in cultural groups

I’ve often touted the need of multicultural societies to focus on reducing escalatory tensions inter and intra-national cultures by focusing on ethno-relativism over ethno-centrism.

Road to reparations is long and arduous

I see further disservice to the Caricom-led international movement for Reparations for Native Genocide and Slavery coming from the most recent statement by Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, current Chairman of Caricom.