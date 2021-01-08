Reduction in Govt spending is needed

In Dr Bhoe Tewarie’s letter to the editor on Thursday (Express, Page 14), he noted the apparent fall in confidence by some businesses in the TT dollar, as they asked to be paid for goods/services in US dollars.
Given the reduction in foreign exchange income to T&T, rents from the energy sector, it is difficult to get foreign exchange from the authorised brokers and a black market exists.
Hence, in order to hedge against changes in price for the US$ on the black market or wherever, and the difficulty even then to get US$, the onus is being put on the consumer to procure the foreign exchange.
Hence, Dr Tewarie’s recommendation is to stabilise the TT$ to restore this confidence and support economic recovery. According to him, “...we need to stabilise (devalue) the exchange rate at a credible value for the TT$ against hard currencies to restore confidence and focus on retrieval, recovery, job creation and growth with clear actions to save foreign exchange, earn more foreign exchange from new sources and put the country to work in strategic interventions for import substitutions and self-sufficiency and export growth as well as capitalise on existing strengths for export expansion, as we win new investments and as we accelerate diversification”.
Maybe Dr Tewarie has outlined the problem and generally what a solution should provide. However, what this solution is, he has yet to address.
T&T is a small open economy in which much of what we consume has to be imported—ie, there is little leeway for import substitution. Hence at a certain available financial resource/activity level in the economy, the demand for imports is inelastic—a point made by Delisle Worrell, an eminent regional economist.
Hence, devaluing the TT$ against the US$ with potentially the same economic activity simply maintains the demand and the facilitation of a currency black market.
Indeed we have seen in Jamaica that while there is a balance-of-payments problem in an economy in which the local currency is devalued or floats, the problem persists as the J$ depreciate from 1:1 to 1:140 over the years, as long as the fiscal conditions remained intact.
The immediate solution in T&T is to reduce the economic activity locally and this can be done by the reduction in Government spending, as the biggest on-shore player in the economy, which will cut the resources available to the population to purchase, demand, products and services.
Some release of foreign reserves into the economy, as this action (reduced Government spending) contracts the economy, will temper the abruptness of the accommodation.
Our recent experience with the Covid-19 pandemic, its forced reduction of economic activity on both the demand and supply activities (according to the Central Bank), reduced the demand for imports and, as such, foreign exchange. A similar response would occur with a reduction in Government spending.
There will be hardship in the economy, loss of jobs, closure of certain businesses—but these follow normally from economic contraction.
The only aim of a medium- to long-term solution is to earn more foreign exchange by economic reconstruction/diversification via the on-shore sector and/or, if we are lucky, the recovery of the energy sector and the production of rents. The latter appears to be what the current Government is hoping for.
Dr Tewarie did refer to the need to find new sources of foreign exchange (diversify the economy) and even win new investments. The challenge is how do we do this? We have built industrial parks, we have given incentives to the on-shore entrepreneurs. Grants are being offered to anyone with innovative/export ideas, hope is there that after Covid-19 tourism will grow in Tobago and even some are asking the Government reduce its activity in the economy and let the private sector thrive. Still the economy remains plantation-dependent on the rents from the energy sector.
This author has over the years been making a case for the creation of a national innovation system along the lines of the Triple Helix, as the strategic management approach taken by Singapore, that moved from being a swamp, as Lee Quan Yew described it, to one of the richest countries in the world.
Mary K King
St Augustine